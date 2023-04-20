Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Aura Finance, ZkSync Era NFTs now available to trade on OKX NFT Marketplace

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 17, 2023.



OKX Wallet Partners with Aura Finance

OKX Wallet has further expanded its Web3 ecosystem with the integration of Aura Finance. The OKX Wallet web extension is now fully integrated in the platform, enabling users to invest in Aura through the Earn product in OKX Wallet.

Aura Finance is a protocol built on top of the Balancer system to provide maximum incentives to Balancer liquidity providers and BAL stakers (into veBAL) through social aggregation of BAL deposits and Aura’s native token.

The Aura token acts as a governance and incentivisation tool within the ecosystem. Locked Aura tokens will have governance rights in the system and will be able to vote using the protocol owned veBAL voting power as well as on internal proposals.

Zksync Era NFTs available to trade on OKX

From late April Zksync Era NFTs will be available to trade on OKX’s NFT Marketplace. The announcement comes after OKX Wallet integrated with the zkSync Era platform in March.

With Zksync standing out as one of the premier builders in the ZK-rollup and ZK-EVM spaces, this partnership positions the OKX Web3 ecosystem to help users win more airdrops by helping them stay abreast of Zksync Era’s on-chain activities.

