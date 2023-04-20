New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449627/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

Global Polypropylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 97.65 mtpa in 2022 to 159.35 mtpa in 2027, registering total growth of 63%.

Around 159 planned and announced Polypropylene projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.Among countries, China is expected to lead Polypropylene capacity additions by 2027, followed by India and Iran.



Reliance Industries Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd and China National Petroleum Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Polypropylene capacity outlook by region

- Global Polypropylene outlook by country

- Polypropylene planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Polypropylene producers globally

- Global Polypropylene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Polypropylene capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polypropylene plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Polypropylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polypropylene capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________