Global Bottled Water Markets, 2017-2022 & 2022-2027: Worldwide, Continental and Country by Country Trends and Forecasts

This global bottled water study looks at worldwide, continent and country by country bottled water trends.

It includes five-year projections for the global water market. An executive summary highlights key developments including discussion of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the global bottled water and beverage markets.

The answers you need

The Global Bottled Water Market Topline report provides country-by-country data to shed light on various aspects of the industry.

Questions answered in BMC's report include:

What country leads the world in overall bottled water consumption? Which one leads in per capita consumption? How have various countries' market share rankings shifted in recent years?

Which countries' bottled water markets are continuing to see substantial volume growth? Which have slowed in recent years?

What are the growth prospects for the market over the next five years through 2027?

This global bottled water industry report features

This comprehensive report offers an in-depth look at the current international market for packaged water and anticipated growth through 2027.

The research offers a well-rounded perspective on the market, providing volume and per capita consumption statistics. Beverage Marketing's reliable global data facilitates a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:

Consumption volume, share, growth and per capita intake for more than 70 countries.

Statistics on regional and national consumption volume, share and growth.

A brief overview discussing significant developments in the category.

BMC's exclusive projections for the market, including consumption estimates for the entire world as well as its principal regions through 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

I. Global Bottled Water Market

Global Bottled Water Headlines

Global Bottled Water Market Consumption Millions of Hectoliters 2015 - 2022

Global Bottled Water Market Consumption Liters Per Person 2002 - 2022

Global Bottled Water Market Share of Consumption Volume by Region 2017 and 2022

Leading Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

II. Leading Companies

Global Bottled Water Market Leading Companies Share 2017 and 2022

III. Europe

Leading European Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

European Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2017 - 2022

European Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2017 - 2022

IV. North America

Leading North American Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

North American Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2017 - 2022

North American Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2017 - 2022

V. Asia

Leading Asian Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

Asian Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2017 - 2022

Asian Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2017 - 2022

VI. South America

Leading South American Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

South American Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2017 - 2022

South American Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2017 - 2022

VII. Africa, Middle East and Oceania

Leading African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2017 - 2022

African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2017 - 2022

African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2017 - 2022

VIII. Projections

Global Bottled Water Market Volume and Share of Consumption by Region 2022 and 2027

