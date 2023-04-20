The Global Accounts Payable Automation Market size is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Accounts Payable Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449961/?utm_source=GNW

It aims to increase the effectiveness of the fund’s payable workflow by digitizing the procedures utilized for receiving, processing, and storing vendor invoices.



Accounts payable automation provides a digital workflow to manage processes previously handled by an AP staff person, enabling businesses to process supplier invoices without touching them. The processing of company payments from beginning to end may be automated due to holistic accounts payable automation. Starting with software that digitizes invoice data using a scanning or capture technique, often using optical character recognition (OCR). After classifying, matching, and validating the data, the AP system sends it to the accounting system or ERP to be processed.



In addition to the anticipated cost reductions from removing human operations, accounts payable automation may result in considerable cost savings for a business. Businesses may decrease fraud risk, eliminate duplicate or incorrect payments, manage vendor portfolios, and benefit from early payment savings. Businesses wishing to automate accounts payment should carefully evaluate the various AP automation options to make sure it is the best match for their company. To achieve complete automation of AP processing and significant time and money savings, it is essential that the accounts payable automation software chosen can cover all invoice processing use cases needed by the organization.



Also, to ensure data synchronization and efficient processing, it’s essential to comprehend how AP automation software connects with a business’s ERP. The transmission of master data from the ERP to the AP solution is made feasible through ERP integration. The majority of AP automation systems include pre-packaged to fully managed connectors for a variety of ERP connections.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably influenced the accounts payable automation business. Since more companies and the banking sector depend on software to carry out their financial processes, accounts payable automation is rapidly expanding. Also, as a consequence of remote working, there is a greater requirement for more dynamic and remote access to corporate financial records and systems by individuals who mainly need frequent, accurate access to financial accounts to make decisions and manage financial affairs. In turn, amid the current health crisis, this has turned into one of the key development causes for the accounts payable automation market.



Market Growth Factors



Growing need for financial audit operations to be digitalized



Businesses can acquire a competitive edge and the capacity of AP departments to concentrate on more strategic activities like identifying more cost-saving possibilities. Businesses may automate their AP procedures using the sophisticated, user-friendly software platform it offers. Clients depend on the digital automation process to expand their financial operations, safeguard the vendor supply chain, liberate cash, increase efficiency, and provide insights into corporate expenditure. Thus, the market for accounts payable automation is expanding due to the increased requirement to digitize financial audit operations.



Growing need to expedite the payment procedure



The account payable system streamlines payment processes while enabling firms to maintain ties with suppliers and vendors. Account payable automation ensures accurate approval, exact allocation, quick payment, and expenditure control across the AP process, from invoice creation to receipt generation. Also, it is simple to integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP), which boosts flexibility and increases payment process effectiveness. The efficient operation of an organization’s operations is ensured by accounts payable automation, which includes dashboards, account options, compliance regulations, routing rules, and approvals. As a result, the market for accounts payable automation is expanding due to the rising need for faster payment processes.



Market Restraining Factors



Data breach and cyberattack



There is a bigger chance of mistakes and mishaps when humans conduct manual chores. Employees could unintentionally communicate critical information to the wrong people or use weak passwords, for instance. Additional errors occur when staff members disclose passwords or account information or unwittingly fall for phishing schemes, in which criminals trick their victims into revealing information that might compromise personal or business data. Hence, the issues of data breaches and security are expected to hamper the accounts payable automation market’s growth.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the accounts payable automation market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment acquired a significant revenue share in the accounts payable automation market in 2021. This is due to the fact that accounts payable departments may be evaluated and reported on via the use of cloud-based automation tools for AP. Management may get helpful information about the effectiveness of their AP process and the ease with which their staff can follow best practices (invoice processing time and automation levels). Companies may utilize up-to-the-minute business information to make crucial choices and precisely analyze the consequences of those changes since this data is supplied in real time through the cloud.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of organization size, the accounts payable automation market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the accounts payable automation market in 2021. This is because accounts payable are crucial for establishing and maintaining confidence with suppliers and creditors in small firms. A successful accounts payable procedure can potentially result in future discounts for the company. Accounts payable are important since they might help the firm to save money. Several merchants provide discounts to customers who pay on time.



Industry Vertical Outlook



By industry vertical, the accounts payable automation market is classified into consumer goods & retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare & lifesciences, government, BFSI and others. The BFSI segment registered the highest revenue share in the accounts payable automation market in 2021. The growth is owing to a single accounts payable automation system streamlining invoices and payment distribution between businesses and consumers (B2B and B2C). Enhance working capital, boost productivity, and reinforce controls, all while adding protection to reduce fraud risk. Program refunds may generate additional income by moving away from check payments and towards virtual cards and premium ACH.



Component Outlook



Based on the component, the accounts payable automation market is bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment led the accounts payable automation market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is owing to automating the business’s AP operations and simplifying its systems. As a result, the finance division handles invoices for several financial systems spanning many divisions, countries, languages, and currencies. It enables decreased expenses, quicker payment cycles, less employee involvement, greater control, and enhanced supplier relationships.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the accounts payable automation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the accounts payable automation market in 2021. This is due to increased industrial influence. Many suppliers of goods and services are on the market, which creates a very competitive environment. The nations in the region has established a leading position in the world accounts payable automation market as the region’s IT sector continues to expand and prosper. Companies with a lot of data and transactions realize the value of AP automation solutions to guarantee the accurate and prompt execution of transactions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE is the forerunners in the Accounts Payable Automation Market. Companies such as Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Tipalti, Inc., Bottomline technlogies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Accounts Payable Automation Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., The Sage Group PLC, Comarch SA, Tipalti, Inc., Bottomline Technologies, Inc., AvidXchange Holdings, Inc., Procurify Technologies, Inc., FinancialForce.com, Inc. and Zycus, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Accounts Payable Automation Market



Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:



Jan-2023: FIS partnered with Trust Bank, a Singapore-based digitally native bank. Through this partnership, Trust would use the FIS Open Payments Framework consisting of real-time and traditional payments. With the help of Cloud Solution Trust would improve its payment volumes, as the bank continues to become stronger in the domestic banking sector.



Dec-2022: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. came into partnership with Wise, a company focused on money without borders. The partnership supports multinational abilities through its latest Cross-Border payments solution. Moreover, AvidXchange would deliver its customers with the best international payment abilities through Wise’s market-leading platform and better-combined capabilities.



May-2022: FIS teamed up with Treasury Prime, a software development company. Under this partnership, FIS would launch the latest embedded finance portfolio. The latest API-based solution would provide FIS’ banking customers and their business clients latest choice when it comes to managing accounts payable, other key banking operations, and deposits.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: FIS took over Payrix, a provider of embedded payment solutions. This acquisition complements the strategy of FIS to broaden its e-commerce suite to businesses of all sizes, and in any industry, by embedding payment abilities on Software-as-a-Service platforms.



Jan-2022: SAP SE took over a majority stake in Taulia, a leader in distributing capital management solutions. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to Taulia’s deep working capital management expertise into its CFO solution portfolio to strengthen its position to become a leader across the working capital management industry.



Nov-2021: Bottomline took over Bora Payments Systems, a B2B card payment platform. With this acquisition, the company aimed to allow Paymode-X providers to leverage straight-through processing, or STP, as an approach to accept virtual card payments with the addition of new bank channel relationships to Paymode-X along with capabilities to enhance the virtual card program.



Apr-2021: Tipalti took over Approve.com, a provider of cloud procurement solutions. Under this acquisition, Tipalti would broaden its offering of financial operations suite. Both Companies would offer finance experts modern, advanced, and smooth solutions to organize manual processes which would allow their high-velocity customers.



Feb-2021: Bottomline completed its acquisition of TreasuryXpress, a vendor of cloud-based treasury management services. This acquisition aimed to allow the company to extend its leading business payments capabilities in order to offer a distinct and comprehensive solution for the overall cash management lifecycle.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Nov-2022: AvidXchange enhanced with cross border payment (CBP) feature on SuiteApp within Oracle’s NetSuite’s Suite Cloud platform. With this feature, customers across the United States can pay both local and international suppliers without leaving NetSuite.



Feb-2021: Bottomline introduced corporate treasury capabilities in its integrated Payments and Cash Lifecycle Platform. Through this product expansion, the company aimed to transform cash and payment management procedures into a simple and streamlined end-to-end cash lifecycle for enterprises of all sizes.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Deployment Mode



• On-Premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecom



• Government



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare & Lifesciences



• Consumer Goods & Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SAP SE



• Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.



• The Sage Group PLC



• Comarch SA



• Tipalti, Inc.



• Bottomline Technologies, Inc.



• AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.



• Procurify Technologies, Inc.



• FinancialForce.com, Inc.



• Zycus, Inc.



