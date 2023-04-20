El Septimo Expands its Direct Sales Force Team

Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo has hired seasoned Sales Executive, Narong Va, to support its continuous sales growth and expansion throughout the U.S. Narong has joined the El Septimo team as Sales Manager Pacific & Mountain West. His territories will include California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Narong has extensive experience working in sales for Ashton Distributors, and most recently for General Cigar Co, which is owned by STG – Scandinavian Tobacco Group.

Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars, says, “We continue to grow globally by taking market share from all leading cigar companies, and in preparation for this continuous growth, we need to expand our direct sales force team to better service our retailers and customers.”

Narong adds, “I’m thrilled to be joining the El Septimo team. In an industry where a lot of brands take shortcuts, El Septimo puts in the time and effort to make quality products to be enjoyed by their customers globally. I am honored to be working for a brand that truly puts out the most premium products in the market, and am excited to be part of its continuous global growth.”

Younan finishes, “We welcome Narong Va to our team and are looking forward to his contributions towards this luxury brand of cigars and accessories. We will be announcing other hires, as we believe 2023 will be our biggest growth year.”

El Septimo is continuing to look for industry veterans experienced in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and production management. Come join the best team in the industry before it’s too late.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan. La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

