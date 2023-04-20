Bufab Group: The Board of Directors of Bufab has resolved to utilise its authorisation to repurchase own shares

English Swedish

The Board of Directors of Bufab AB (publ) (“Bufab”) has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on April 20, 2023, to repurchase the company’s own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to hedge Bufab’s future delivery of shares to the participants of Bufab’s long-term call option program which was resolved by the 2023 annual general meeting.

The repurchase may commence on May 15, 2023 and will be administered by Svenska Handelsbanken AB, which will take trading decisions independently of Bufab with regard to the timing of the repurchases. However, no acquisitions will be made during a 30-day period prior to the announcement of a financial report.

Purchases may comprise a maximum of 210,000 shares and may take place on one or several occasions prior to the 2024 annual general meeting. Repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The repurchases will be made at a price within the registered price interval at any given time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will take place through the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Bufab is 38,110,533 and at the time of this press release the company holds 381,363 own shares. In the event of a fully executed share repurchase, the company will hold 591,363 own shares representing approximately 1.6 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Marcus Söderberg, CFO, Bufab Group, Tel: +46 370-69 69 66









About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,800 employees. Bufab’s net sales for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 8,8 billion and the operating margin was 12,1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufabgroup.com for more information.

