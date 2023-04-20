With a CAGR of 4.4%, Global Gamete Preservation Market Size Projected to Reach USD 8.29 Billion By 2032: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Gamete Preservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor, Client donor, Directed Donor); By Insemination Method; By Service Type; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.
“According to the latest research analysis, the global gamete preservation market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 5.39 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 8.29 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 4.4% between 2023 and 2032.”
What is Gamete Preservation? How Big is Gamete Preservation Market Size & Share?
- Overview
Gamete preservation is handy when a couple wants to have biological children shortly. If there is a reserved period for hormone treatment or surgery, fertility can be preserved by having sperm, eggs, or embryos frozen and reserved for succeeding fertility therapy. The rapidly rising demand for the gamete preservation market can be attributed to the fact that fertility preservation conserves and safeguards eggs, embryos, reproductive tissues, and sperm. It assists in making it feasible for the couple to have a child in the near future.
Enhancement in the cryopreservation approach, growth in worries about infertility problems, the surfacing of fertility tourism, increase in cases of miscarriages, an upswing in the incidences of obesity, and rise in consciousness towards infertility therapies are the prominent factors that push the growth of the market.
- London Sperm Bank
- Androcryos
- Cryos International
- Fairfax Cryobank
- New England Cryogenic Center
- Repro Tech Limited
- Indian Spermtech
- Seattle Sperm Bank
- Xytex Corporation
Prominent Market Drivers
- Rising cases of infertility: Aggressive growth in the number of infertility in males and females, increase in the pervasiveness of obesity, growth in the acquisition of gamete preservation services, government venture in assisted reproductive techniques (ART), and an incredible upswing in the existence of miscarriage behaves as critical drivers for the market.
- Growth in dependence on smoking: The gamete preservation market size is expanding due to an increase in dependence on smoking, alteration in lifestyle, inherent adaptability, exposure to determined manufactured materials and poison, and problems with sperm and egg evolution are impacting fertility in females and males which in succession is expected to grant towards the market development.
- Growing LGBT community: Additionally, advancing identification of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) groups in one of the adaptable augmenting gamete donations covering varied countries.
- Compensated circumstances over several countries: Gamete preservation market sales are soaring due to a growth in comfort, and fiscally reinforcing government enterprises to present superior compensated circumstances over several countries are anticipated to reinforce the assimilation of fertility treatments, therefore, inspiring market growth.
Top Report Findings
- Growth in the number of infertility in males and females is the key driver for the market
- The market is essentially divided into donor type, insemination method, service type, end-user, and region.
- The leading region for the market in North America
Top Trends Influencing the Market
- Inorganic advancement policies: Dissimilar firms are concentrating on organic advancement policies, for instance, product launches, product approvals, and others such as patents and events. Inorganic advancement policies usage observed in the market were accession, cooperation, and alliance. These ventures have paved the way for the advancement of the business and client foundation of market players.
- Assistance by government and non-government groups: Investing in the assistance that is offered by the government and non-government groups such as WHO drives the market growth. Additionally, escalation in progressive research ventures for the detection and advancement of contemporary technologies would be a prominent advantage for global players.
- Inflation of prevailing businesses: In April 2019, a prominent spike by Axcel in European Sperm Bank, which is a pioneering sperm bank in Europe. This was to inflate a prevailing business and offer productive sperm bank services. Such accession will allow the augmentation of gamete banks worldwide during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis
- The known donor segment held the largest market share
Based on donor type, the known donor segment held the largest market share. Gamete preservation market demand is on the rise; they are mostly the ex-partner as the donor, and their social framework often has a distinctive connection with the child and is conscious of the genetic link. Gamete preservation market demand is on the rise as succeeding childbirth; a known donor may re-evaluate the usage of the stored gametes for reproduction as she will have encountered the feeling of being a donor in real life.
- The intracervical insemination segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period
Based on the insemination method, the intracervical insemination segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It intimately reproduces the unaffected ejaculation of sperm into the vagina by the penis in the course of sexual activity. Gamete preservation market trends include the uncomplicated, most customary, and undemanding method of artificial insemination includes inoculating raw, unwashed sperm into the vagina at the cervix's entrance normally with a needless syringe.
Gamete Preservation Market: Report Scope & Coverage
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Revenue Forecast in 2032
|USD 8.29 Billion
|Market size value in 2023
|USD 5.61 Billion
|Expected CAGR Growth
|4.4% from 2023 - 2032
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 – 2032
|Top Market Players
|Androcryos, Cryos International ApS, Fairfax Cryobank Inc, Indian Spermtech, London Sperm Bank, New England Cryogenic Center, Repro Tech Limited, Seattle Sperm Bank, Xytex Corporation.
|Segments Covered
|By Donor Type, By Insemination Method, By Service Type, By End-User, By Region
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Geographic Overview
North America: This region held the largest gamete preservation market share. This can be attributed to the region being the biggest local market for gamete preservations globally. The market growth in North America has also been notably helped by a number of other elements involving the obtainability of contemporarily advanced helpful reproductive technologies, escalated disbursement, net profit in the health sector, growing measures of awareness amidst persons, and an exceeded rate of miscarriages.
Browse the Detail Report “Gamete Preservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Donor Type (Known Donor, Anonymous Donor, Client donor, Directed Donor); By Insemination Method; By Service Type; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gamete-preservation-market
Recent Developments
- In April 2019, Axcel announced that it had acquired a majority stake in the "European Sperm Bank." The goal of this acquisition is to expand the company's existing business, widen its global market, and provide efficient sperm bank services.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the gamete preservation market report based on Donor Type, Insemination Method, Service Type, End-User, and region:
By Donor Type Outlook
- Known Donor
- Anonymous Donor
- Client Donor
- Directed Donor
By Insemination Method Outlook
- Intracervical Insemination
- Intrauterine Insemination
- In-vitro Fertilization
By Service Type Outlook
- Gamete Storage
- Gamete Analysis
- Genetic Consultation
- Specimen Storage
- Donor Screening
By End User Outlook
- Pre-Vasectomy Patients
- Police Officers
- High- Impact Athletes
- Cancer Patients
- Military Personnel
- Transgender People
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
