Jennifer Singleton Promoted To Director Of Community Management

DENVER, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, and Front Range areas, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Singleton, CMCA® to director of community management. In her new role, Singleton will help lead a team of community managers and other support staff. This includes assistance with strategic planning, staff training, business development, and related fiscal operations at the branch level.

Singleton joined Associa Colorado in 2019. She most recently served as a senior community manager with the company, managing a portfolio of 10 communities with a combined total of 1,795 units throughout Northern Colorado. Singleton has 15 years of experience in community management, including positions as a supervising community manager and portfolio community manager. Her expertise includes management of a wide range of single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, master-planned communities, and high-rise buildings.

“Jennifer brings with her strong expertise in all facets of community management, board relations, annual budgets, maintenance and vendor relations,” said Associa Colorado Branch President Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Her ability to seamlessly manage multiple communities while mentoring team members and clients make her valued team leader for our organization.”

