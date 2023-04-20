Metabolomics Market Size Growing at 13.2% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 8.3 Billion By 2032

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metabolomics Market Size collected USD 2.4 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 8.3 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Metabolomics Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Metabolomics Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 2.4 Billion and is set to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

The growing application of metabolomics in precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and toxicology testing is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America is the largest market for metabolomics, with Asia Pacific being the fastest growing regional market.



Metabolomics Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Metabolomics Market Overview:

Metabolomics is an emerging field of study that focuses on the analysis of metabolites, which are small molecules produced during cellular processes. The market is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for personalized medicine, advancements in analytical technologies, and growing application of metabolomics in drug discovery and development, precision medicine, and toxicology testing. Metabolomics is also being used in environmental monitoring, food science, and agriculture, among other areas.

North America is the largest market for metabolomics, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is the largest end-user of metabolomics products, with academic and research institutes also being significant users.

Prominent players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, LECO Corporation, Metabolon, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation. These players are engaged in research and development, product development, and strategic collaborations to expand their market presence and stay competitive.

Trends in the Metabolomics Market:

Use of Microfluidics in Metabolomics: Microfluidic devices are being used to isolate and analyze metabolites, offering advantages such as improved sensitivity and faster analysis times.

Development of Metabolic Imaging Techniques: Imaging techniques such as mass spectrometry imaging and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are being used to analyze metabolic changes in tissues and organs.

Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Precision Medicine: Metabolomics is being increasingly used to develop personalized treatment plans based on an individual's metabolic profile.

Emergence of Metabolomics in Microbiome Research: Metabolomics is being used to study the complex interactions between microbiota and host metabolism, with potential applications in the treatment of various diseases.

Growing Demand for Metabolomics in Food Science: Metabolomics is being used to study food composition and quality, as well as the metabolic effects of food on the human body.

Use of Metabolomics in Environmental Monitoring: Metabolomics is being used to monitor environmental contaminants and study their metabolic effects on organisms.

Development of High-Throughput Metabolomics Platforms: High-throughput metabolomics platforms are being developed to enable faster and more comprehensive analysis of metabolites.

Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Drug Development: Metabolomics is being used in drug discovery and development to identify new drug targets and evaluate drug efficacy and toxicity.

Metabolomics Market Dynamics:

Advancements in analytical technologies: Technological advancements in metabolomics instruments and software are driving market growth.

Growing application of metabolomics in drug discovery and development: Metabolomics is being used to identify new drug targets and evaluate drug efficacy and toxicity, driving market growth.

Emergence of metabolomics in microbiome research: Metabolomics is being used to study the complex interactions between microbiota and host metabolism, driving market growth.

Adoption of Metabolomics in Agricultural Research: Metabolomics is being used in agricultural research to study plant metabolism and improve crop yields.

Use of metabolomics in non-invasive diagnostics: Metabolomics is being explored as a potential tool for non-invasive diagnostics, driving market growth.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is driving demand for metabolomics-based diagnostics and personalized treatments.

Growing awareness about the benefits of metabolomics: Increasing awareness about the benefits of metabolomics is driving demand for metabolomics products and services.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Metabolomics:

High cost of metabolomics technology: The high cost of metabolomics technology is a major hindrance to the growth of the metabolomics market.

Ethical considerations: The use of metabolomics in research and clinical applications raises ethical concerns related to privacy, consent, and data ownership, which can hinder market growth.

Competition from alternative technologies: Alternative technologies such as genomics and proteomics can compete with metabolomics for research funding and market share.

Data sharing and access: The lack of standardized data sharing and access policies can hinder the growth of the metabolomics market by limiting collaboration and hindering research.

Limited understanding of metabolite functions: The limited understanding of the functions of many metabolites can limit the development of metabolomics-based products and services.

Limited sample throughput: The limited sample throughput of metabolomics instruments can limit the scalability of metabolomics studies and applications.

Complexity of data analysis: The large amount of data generated by metabolomics studies can be difficult to analyze and interpret, which can slow down research and development.



Market Segmentation:

Based on Services and Products

Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Service

Metabolomics Instruments

Based on Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Cancer

Neurological Disorders

Other



By Application

Drug Discovery

Nutrigenomics

Personalized Medicine

Biomarker Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Functional Genomics

Others



End User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research & Institutes

Other

Metabolomics Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Metabolomics market share is the highest globally, due to the high adoption of advanced metabolomics technologies in research and development activities. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American metabolomics market due to the presence of several key players, government initiatives, and increasing funding for metabolomics research.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Metabolomics Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the increasing focus on research and development activities, rising awareness about the benefits of metabolomics, and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure. Japan is the major contributor to the Asia-Pacific metabolomics market due to the presence of several metabolomics research centers and increasing government funding for metabolomics research.

Europe is another key market for Metabolomics, due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the development of advanced analytical technologies. The U.K. is the major contributor to the European metabolomics market due to the presence of several metabolomics research centers and government initiatives aimed at promoting metabolomics research.

The South American and MEA regions have a growing Metabolomics market share. Currently the market is still in its nascent stage.

Metabolomics Market Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Scion Instruments, Genedata AG, Phenomenex, Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MetaboAnalyst, Creative Proteomics and Metabolomics Australia.

