Percipience Selected as one of the “30 Fastest Growing Companies to Watch”

NEW ORLEANS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percipience, an insurtech data and analytics software provider, is pleased to announce the company has been named one of the “30 Fastest Growing Companies to Watch in 2023” by Global Business Leaders magazine.



Based in Atlanta, Global Business Leaders magazine is singularly focused on holding up leaders who are presenting uniquely positive and successful examples. Percipience was recognized for the uniqueness and innovation of the company’s next generation insurance data solution, success in delivering results for a rapidly growing client list, and vision for the future of founders Bruce F. Broussard, Jr. and Ajay Kelshiker. Upon announcement of this recognition, Percipience gave credit to a talented and experienced team with deep insurance industry and technology skills being applied to continue expansion of the company’s flagship software offering, Data Magnifier.

“The recognitions we’ve received over the last few months have validated the importance insurers place on having a cloud-based data solution that is independent of their back-end systems,” said Broussard, managing director at Percipience. “This recognition by Global Business Leaders magazine alongside ICW’s recent Celent Model Insurer win for a project supported by Percipience and our being named the Top Insurance Data & Analytics Solution Provider for 2022 by Insurance CIO Outlook illustrate the value of our platform and our track record of delivering results for our client partners. We have a very special team, and while we’re proud of what we’ve done so far, we’re even more excited about the innovations we’re developing for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Percipience’s Data Magnifier is an insurance-specific, platform independent data and analytics solution that compliments an organization’s existing technology and systems investments to deliver needed, relevant insights to underwriters, actuaries, CXOs, and operations leaders. Data Magnifier can be deployed on any cloud platform, and has already been delivered on AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Data Magnifier’s integrations load policy, claims, and other insurance data faster than any other solution, improving speed to market and reducing costs.

To read the entire profile of Percipience in the special “30 Fastest Growing Companies to Watch” issue of Global Business Leaders magazine, please click here.

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.