Global $4+ Billion Medical Carts Markets, 2017-2022 & 2022-2030: Growing Investments in Strategic Actions Likely to Positively Influence Future Growth

The global medical carts market held a market value of USD 1,576.22 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 4,003.25 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 11.24% during the forecast period. The market volume was estimated to be 2,178 thousand units in 2021, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.77% over the anticipated period.

Due to the rising demand for quick and simple access to medical supplies and the widespread use of medical carts, the market for medical carts is expected to experience significant expansion throughout the forecasted period. Additionally, the growing investment in strategic actions is probably what will drive the market's expansion.

The major market players also actively participate in strategic efforts like joint ventures, product launches, and collaborations. Due to the rising need for medical carts in these nations, the Asia Pacific market for medical carts is also predicted to rise at the quickest rate. Based on type, application, material type, payload, end user, and distribution channel, the market is divided.



One of the major drivers of the medical carts market's expansion is the emergence of telemedicine and telehealth as well as technological developments in medical carts. The use of mobile carts is expanding as a result of constantly improving technology that provides better layout, construction, alternatives, and features that satisfy consumer needs.

For instance, in December 2021, Advantech, a well-known supplier of medical computer systems and services, added the AMiS-30EP pole cart to its AMiS product range. This product can be equipped with a range of monitors and devices, depending on the application. These technological advancements will probably cause the industry to grow soon.



Due to associated advantages like being portable and mobile, requiring less space, and providing one-stop solutions for all clinical requirements of the caregiver, these carts are most frequently used by point-of-care facilities. Throughout the forecast period, the segment is expected to hold its position.



Rise in the need for rapid and easy accessibility to medical supplies



The need for medical carts is anticipated to increase in the coming years since these carts boost nursing productivity and enable better patient care.

Medical cart innovations including the availability of light items with better mobility and ergonomics are anticipated to improve the usage of these devices. The safety of nursing personnel is increased by the availability of handle and wheel mounts to the proper and appropriate sizes of batteries.



Increase in the geriatric population



According to a WHO estimate, the percentage of people over 60 in the world would increase from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2022. 80 percent of the elderly population in 2050 will reside in low- and middle-income nations. Furthermore, between 2050 and 2100, the number of people 80 or older is predicted to triple, reaching around 426 million.



Declining mortality rates, which are reflected in rising levels of life expectancy at birth, contribute to population expansion. In 2019, the average life expectancy in the world was 72.8 years, an increase of over 9 years since 1990. The average lifespan worldwide is anticipated to reach 77.2 years in 2050 as a result of further mortality reductions. Thus, the rise in geriatric population fuels the demand for medical carts.



Segments Overview:



By Type

Anaesthesia Carts

Emergency Carts

Procedure Carts

Computer Medical Cart

Medical Laboratory Utility Cart

Others

The emergency carts segment held the highest market share of more than 35% in 2021. Moreover, the computer medical cart segment is also expected to grow at a steady rate. The medical computer cart is designed to reduce the workload for nurses and other healthcare professionals.



By Application

Medical Supply Storage

Surgical Tool Holding

Transporting and Dispensing Medications Systems

Laboratory

Others

The transporting and dispensing medications systems segment is expected to hold the largest CAGR of 11.81% over the anticipated period.



By Material Type

Plastic

Wood

Stainless Steel

Metal

Others

The stainless steel segment is expected to reach USD 1,020.55 million by 2030.



By Payload

50 kg

65 kg Systems

80 kg

150 kg

180 kg

Others

The 65 kg systems segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 11.29% with largest market share.



By End User

Hospitals

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma Centers

Others

The hospitals segment held the highest share close to 46% in 2021.



By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third Party Distributors

Others

The third party distributors segment is projected to grow highest at the highest CAGR of more than 10% over the anticipated period.



Regional Overview



By region, the global medical carts market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North America market for medical carts held the largest market share of more than 30% in 2021. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for medical carts is estimated to grow the highest with a growth rate of 12.01% over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Advantech Co. Ltd, AFC Industries Inc., Altus Inc., Bergmann Group, Capsa Healthcare, Enovate Medical, Ergotron Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., InterMetro Industries Corporation, ITD GmbH, Jaco Inc., Joy Factory Inc., Medical Master Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Midwest Products & Engineering, Omnicell Inc., The Bergmann Group, Waterloo Healthcare, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and others are the leading companies. Around 40% of the market was controlled by the leading companies.



Several participants are concerned about maintaining their market share. Capsa offers a wide selection of cutting-edge products to meet the specific needs of this industry. There are four different types of medication carts that match the decor of any long-term care facility: Medical carts for any procedure and storage demand; automated dispensing cabinets for controlled drug security (NexsysADC); telehealth carts and electronic health records (EHR/EMR) for papers transportation.



Additionally, in the previous year, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. earned 4% of its revenue from its medical surgical solutions.

