Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Markets Report 2021-2023 & 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). It describes the different types of products used in HPLC and their current and historical market revenues.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is the most popular analytical technique for a wide variety of samples, from typical biological compounds to those in polluted environments. HPLC is unique because of its features like pressure stable column, the constant and high linear velocity of the mobile phase, and most importantly the densely packed column with reduced particle size, less than 10 microns (less than 2 microns in UHPLC).



Growth in this market is due to the rising importance of HPLC tests in drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing popularity of hyphenated techniques that have increased the reliability and robustness of liquid chromatography operations. However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of skilled professionals to operate these devices hinder the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing technological advancements are a huge opportunity for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and accessories.



The North American region is currently the dominant market for the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market. The growing use of hyphenated procedures and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market globally.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report includes profiles of major players and their market shares in the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market.

Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for HPLC market by product type, application type, and region

Description of HPLC types and discussion on role of HPLC in foods and beverages, pharmaceutical, and life science industries.

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 109 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Introduction

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Classification of Chromatography Based on Chromatographic Bed Shape

3.1.2 Classification of Chromatography Based on Physical State of Mobile Phase

3.1.3 Classification of Chromatography Based on Mechanism of Separation

3.1.4 History of Liquid Chromatography (Lc)

3.2 Components of Hplc

3.2.1 Solvent Reservoir

3.2.2 Auto Sampler

3.2.3 Hplc Pumps

3.2.4 Hplc Columns

3.2.5 Hplc Detectors

3.3 Parameters of Hplc

3.3.1 Internal Diameter

3.3.2 Particle Size

3.3.3 Pore Size

3.3.4 Pump Pressure

3.4 Types of Hplc

3.4.1 Normal Phase Hplc

3.4.2 Reverse-Phase Hplc

3.4.3 Size Exclusion Hplc

3.4.4 Ion Exchange Hplc

3.4.5 Bio-Affinity Chromatography

3.5 Solvents Used in Hplc

3.6 Buffers Used in Hplc

3.7 Advantages of Hplc

3.8 Disadvantages of Hplc

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

4.1.2 Rising Importance of Hplc Tests in Drug Approvals

4.1.3 Growing Popularity of Hyphenated Techniques

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Hplc Systems

4.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Hplc Techniques

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.4 Accessories

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Research

6.3 Diagnostics

6.4 Forensics

6.5 Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Market Overview and Discussion

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Countries

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Countries

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Countries

7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supply Disruptions

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Industry Scenario

9.2 Market Shares

9.3 Recent News

