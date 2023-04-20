Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest joint venture agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2016.



There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.



Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of joint venture dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in joint venture as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of joint venture deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of joint venture deals.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Joint venture deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active Joint venture dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the Joint venture deal.



The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all Joint venture deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Joint venture dealmaking since 2016.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about Joint venture alliances.



Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 includes:

Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Case studies of real-life joint venture deals

Comprehensive listing of joint venture deals since 2016

Access to joint venture contract documents

The leading joint venture deals by value since 2016

Most active joint venture dealmakers since 2016

The leading joint venture partnering resources

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

