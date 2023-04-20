The Global Automotive Air Filters Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449951/?utm_source=GNW

Air intake filters guarantee that a proper mixture of air and fuel is used to boost performance and keep dirt, bugs, debris, and other impurities out of the engine’s sensitive systems, decreasing emissions and enhancing vehicle performance.



It helps keep engines at the right power and torque levels and consumes little fuel, all while extending the life of the cars. The cabin air filters keep the air inside a car clean by removing allergies and other contaminants like dust. Materials, including cotton, paper, and foam, are used in producing automotive air filters. It’s anticipated that a key driver of market expansion will continue to be the rising demand for extreme energy efficiency and low emissions.



Favorable regulatory standards and water and air filtration directives also aid the market’s growth. The overall market is anticipated to be driven over the projected period by rising consumer health concerns and increased awareness of environmental degradation worldwide. Major market players are incorporating cutting-edge technology and transitioning to newer fiber materials to enhance the industry’s value chain. The existence of organizations like the Car Care Council and Environmental Protection Agency is vital to raising awareness of automobile air filters among automakers.



The US’s need for automotive filter goods is anticipated to rise with increased passenger transportation. In addition, the market for automotive air filters is expected to increase due to rising demand for bettering the intake of air quality, i.e., automobile engines and cabins, to increase comfort levels. While raw material suppliers make up the value chain’s first stage, the value chain exhibits a high degree of forward integration. These vendors give the product makers a variety of materials needed to make car air filters. Product producers typically work to maintain a strategic partnership with raw material suppliers to prevent supply interruptions.



The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has caused supply-chain disruptions that have resulted in low sales of passenger vehicles and the temporary suspension of automobile manufacturing across the globe that had led to a decline in the market for automobile air filters. With the elimination of lockdown limitations, however, there has been an increase in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles. This surge in vehicle manufacturing and marketing is anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period and help the automotive air filter market recover from the losses sustained during the initial phase of the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Rising implementation of stricter pollution standards and fuel economy requirements



Gasoline is now used in the majority of passenger cars. To produce more power while using less fuel, several OEMs focus less on multi-port fuel injector technologies and more on gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines for their car models. Worldwide emission regulatory agencies have established control criteria for pollutants generated from GDI engines in response to the increased use of GDI technology. In order to lower the particle number of pollutants from GDI automobiles, gasoline particulate filters (GPF) are also being introduced. Therefore, as the requirement for fuel economy and pollution standards increase, it will propel the growth of the automotive air filter market.



Growing demand and production of automotive globally



Airbags, a blind-spot intervention system, heated and cooled comfy seats, and cabin air filtering systems are among the comfort amenities offered by luxury vehicles. These characteristics have led to an increase in luxury vehicle demand in recent years. To give the car’s occupants a more comfortable ride, luxury car manufacturers are also producing models with enhanced air filtration systems. In addition, many businesses are introducing "Advanced Air Cleaner" systems, which filter the air in the cabin and show the air quality on the screen. As a result, the market for automotive air filters has grown due to all these factors.



Market Restraining Factors



Usage of non-replaceable/washable filters as well as filters produced by local manufacturers



Due to their lower prices, greater accessibility, and ability to be sold with smaller profit margins, these local and regional firms primarily focus on the aftermarket need for car filters, which puts established businesses under intense competition. This challenge established businesses when replacing OE-recommended filters because these local or regional players sell car filters at lower prices. In addition, major suppliers’ aftermarket business growth is constrained by the expectation that many local suppliers will provide items that meet OE recommendations with comparably lower prices. Therefore, all these factors may hamper the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the automotive air filters market is segmented into intake air filters and cabin air filters. In 2021, the intake air filters segment held the highest revenue share in the automotive air filters market. To avoid harm from dust, dirt, grit, and other debris, these products purify the air before it is delivered through to the cylinders. Vehicles running in dusty environments necessitate frequent replacement of the intake air filter. The intake systems are a crucial part of an automobile engine because they maintain higher performance and efficiency and increase engine longevity.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the automotive air filters market is divided into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two wheelers. In 2021, the passenger cars segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the automotive air filters market. This is due to the increasing demand for luxury car sectors, which feature a high-quality filter for HVAC systems and intake manifolds for superior comfort and enhanced vehicle performance. Passenger vehicle air filter consumption is anticipated to increase due to production. In addition, the recovery of automotive manufacturing in economies is anticipated to stimulate market expansion over the projection period.



End- Use Outlook



By end-use, the automotive air filters market is classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) and aftermarket. Global manufacturing of light commercial vehicles, passenger automobiles, and heavy commercial vehicles is intimately connected to selling automotive air filters to original equipment manufacturers. Global players are procuring higher-quality vehicle components to enhance the comfort and fuel economy of automobiles. Typically, OEMs opt for a specific distribution channel to obtain top-grade automobile products.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the automotive air filters market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the automotive air filters market by generating the largest revenue share. This is a result of the region’s high automobile manufacturing. In addition, the solid manufacturing base and the increasing influence of favorable government policies to increase output in countries like China and India are anticipated to boost the expansion of the automotive industry in the area. Therefore, it is anticipated that this will favorably impact the demand for automobile filters in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cummins, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Denso Corporation are the forerunners in the Automotive Air Filters Market. Companies such as Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Freudenberg SE are some of the key innovators in Automotive Air Filters Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Cummins, Inc., Mahle GmbH (Mahle Stiftung GmbH), Freudenberg SE, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Hengst SE and K&N Engineering, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Air Filters Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Parker Hannifin’s Engine Mobile Filtration EMEA Division came into partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Microengineering and Microsystems. Following this partnership, both companies would aim to develop and test the latest proprietary hollow fibre membrane technology created for fuel cell humidification applications.



May-2022: Hengst SE partnered with paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, an automotive company based in Germany. Through this partnership, companies would integrate the specialization of the two companies to bring filtration solutions to the market that sustainably keep bacteria, viruses, and fungi out of the vehicle interior.



Feb-2022: The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation came into partnership with Cummins Inc., a company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing engines, filtration, and power generation products. This partnership allows customers to access diagnostic messages and receive alerts at the same time for Cummins engines and parker components in a single platform.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2021: Donaldson Company, Inc. expanded its Filter Minder™ Connect solution by adding Fuel Filters and Engine Oil Condition Monitoring. The Filter Minder™ Connect solution would be available for monitoring fuel filters and engine oil conditions on heavy-duty engines. Additionally, the technology offers performance data to inform optimum filter maintenance decisions for off-road equipment and on-road truck fleets.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Hengst took over The Linter group, a supplier of filtration solutions in the South American market. With this acquisition, Hengst would focus on growth and the expansion of business activities in the area of filtration solutions for indoor and industrial air applications.



Aug-2021: Freudenberg completed the acquisition of RPS Products, a filter manufacturer that also sells air filters for residential and office buildings. With this acquisition, the company would broaden its business across North America through investment in new business fields, filter solutions for office and retail buildings.



Geographical Expansions:



Jun-2022: Donaldson India Filtration Systems Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donaldson Company, Inc., expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new facility in Pune, India. The new industrial air filtration products would help manufacturers enhance efficiency, decrease operating costs and deliver a cleaner workspace for employees.



