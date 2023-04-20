Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 2,200+ Deals

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,200 distribution deals from 2016-2023, including contract documents where available.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to distribute the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure distribution deals whereby the products originator takes on a distribution partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,200 distribution deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of distribution dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in distribution as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of distribution deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure distribution deals and multicomponent deals where distribution forms a part.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading distribution deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active distribution dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of distribution deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the distribution deal.



The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all distribution deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as

Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of distribution deal trends since 2016

Analysis of the structure of distribution agreements with real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 2,200 actual distribution deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual distribution contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify the top most active distribution dealmakers

Insight into the terms included in a distribution agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

