Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview 2021-2023 & 2023-2027

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume One: Global Industry Overview" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Sub-types Covered

  • Milling Tools
  • End/Face Mills
  • Slot/Slit Mills
  • Plunge Mills
  • Contour Mills
  • Profiling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Helical
  • Other/Specialty
  • Turning Tools
  • ISO Turning
  • Parting/Grooving
  • Threading
  • Profiling
  • Micromachining
  • Other
  • Drilling Tools
  • Standard Depth Drilling
  • Deep Hole Drilling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Interchangeable Tip
  • Other
  • Other Cutting Tools
  • Dies
  • Taps
  • Burrs
  • Reamers
  • Other/Specialty

Tool Form

  • Indexable Inserts
  • Solid Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Grades

  • Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
  • High-Speed Steel (HSS)
  • Ceramics
  • Cermets
  • cBN/PcBN
  • Diamond

Workpiece Materials

  • Cast Irons (K)
  • Carbon Steels (P)
  • Stainless Steels (M)
  • High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)
  • Hardened Materials (H)
  • Non-Ferrous Metals (N)
  • Composites
  • Other

Geographic Coverage

  • Brazil
  • China
  • CIS
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Korea (South)
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Other Asia/Pacific
  • Other EU
  • Other Europe
  • Other Latin America
  • Other NAFTA
  • Rest of World

End-User Industries

  • Aerospace
  • Automation & Machinery
  • Automotive
  • Chemical Processing
  • Communications
  • Construction
  • Consumer
  • Defense/Military
  • Die & Mold
  • Electronics
  • Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
  • Food, Beverage & Agriculture
  • Home Appliances
  • Infrastructure
  • Job Shops
  • Machining General
  • Medical/Research
  • Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Paper & Pulp Industry
  • Textile Manufacturing
  • Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
  • Other

Applications Covered

  • Polishing/Lapping
  • Finishing/Deburring
  • Stock Removal
  • Grinding
  • Contouring
  • Planing
  • Sharpening
  • Boring
  • Other

