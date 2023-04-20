Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview 2021-2023 & 2023-2027

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume One: Global Industry Overview" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This global industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Sub-types Covered

Milling Tools

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Turning Tools

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Drilling Tools

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Other Cutting Tools

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Tool Form

Indexable Inserts

Solid Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Grades

Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides

High-Speed Steel (HSS)

Ceramics

Cermets

cBN/PcBN

Diamond

Workpiece Materials

Cast Irons (K)

Carbon Steels (P)

Stainless Steels (M)

High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)

Hardened Materials (H)

Non-Ferrous Metals (N)

Composites

Other

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries

Aerospace

Automation & Machinery

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Consumer

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronics

Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

Food, Beverage & Agriculture

Home Appliances

Infrastructure

Job Shops

Machining General

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Textile Manufacturing

Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)

Other

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other

