The Global Baby Oral Care Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Oral Care Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449949/?utm_source=GNW

There is an increase in the disposable income of customers worldwide, which increases their spending power. Many consumers invest a substantial amount of money in protecting the safety, health, and well-being of their infants.



Parents invest in baby educational toys, baby monitors, baby care goods, and more to ensure their children are safe, entertained, and healthy. Parents also spend more on premium, high-quality products to provide their infants with premium, safe items. This comprises toothbrushes, toothpaste, and teething rings, all of which are placed in the mouths of babies and if of poor quality, could cause injury. This boosts the demand for infant products, especially oral baby care products, resulting in a meteoric rise in the baby oral care market.



It may be difficult to clean the teeth and gums of infants and toddlers since children aged zero to three years are typically either restless or inattentive, making it difficult to utilize goods like finger brushes, tongue cleaners, gum & tooth wipes, and other similar items. Child-appealing designs and flavors are included in infant oral care products by market players in the baby oral care business.



Shape aspects for toothbrushes, tongue cleaners, and teethers comprise bananas, bears, dinosaurs, and other animals, whilst flavors for toothpaste, gum soothing gels, and tooth mousse comprise apple, strawberry, and assorted berries. These products are appealing to kids, encouraging them to desire to use them, eliminating the need for parents to use items on children that they despise, and making it easier to clean their teeth and mouth. Baby oral care products with appealing form factors and flavors contribute to the growth of the baby oral care market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As a result of the lockdown, industries experienced a lack of raw materials and employees. This has negatively impacted the supply networks of businesses, resulting in a drop-in sales. Nonetheless, the demand for oral care goods for infants, such as toothbrushes, returned to normal shortly after the early months in which limitations were lifted, even though the prevalence of new coronaviruses has increased customer interest in sustainably sourced goods. In addition, after the pandemic, there is a growing awareness of hygiene. This has led to a surge in demand for baby oral care products, creating development opportunities for the market.



Market Growth Factors



Growing awareness about oral hygiene among parents



The 20th of March is observed annually as World Oral Health Day. The purpose of honoring World Oral Health Day is to equip individuals with the knowledge, self-assurance, and tools necessary for better oral hygiene, hence raising awareness. Also, the number of dentists worldwide has increased during the past few years. These dentists advocate using chemical-free oral hygiene items like bamboo toothbrushes to increase dental health awareness. In the coming years, it is anticipated that these factors will all contribute to the growth of the baby oral care market.



Growing oral health issues among kids



Contemporary parents place a greater emphasis on preventative healthcare for their children and are willing to invest in innovative items. For example, parents are compelled to purchase baby oral care items due to the increased incidence of oral problems such as tooth decay, tongue thrusting, bacterial infections, and lip-sucking. Baby bottle tooth decay is a leading cause of deterioration and loss of baby teeth in little newborns. This occurs when newborns go to nap and nighttime sleep with their bottles. It can also occur when a youngster drinks from a bottle throughout the day rather than at mealtimes. This is expected to contribute to market expansion.



Market Retraining Factors



Lack of awareness regarding baby oral health among parents



Most parents are under the impression that their child only requires oral care once they have started teething. This is a significant misunderstanding among parents and is slowing the expansion of the market. Most parents are unaware that their children are at risk for developing dental caries or other dental or oral problems at a younger age if they are not provided with the appropriate care beginning in infancy. Even though the vast majority of parents and carers indicated variables affecting their children’s oral health, there was evidence of a lack of awareness, which led to poor usage of dental services for their children.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the baby oral care market is segmented into toothpaste, floss, tooth mousse, toothbrush and others. In 2021, the toothbrush segment held the highest revenue share in the baby oral care market. Baby toothbrushes are typically manufactured with softer bristles and are significantly smaller than adult ones to make them simpler for kids. In addition, most baby toothbrushes are created with appealing shapes, images of various cartoon characters, and/or attractive patterns to attract babies.



End User Outlook



By end user, the baby oral care market is fragmented into infant and toddler. In 2021, the infant segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the baby oral care market. Babies under the age of one year are considered infants. These infants are still developing and learning to play, speak, explore, and carry out other activities. Around 6 months old, a baby’s teeth start to show, making it crucial to utilize baby dental care products in infancy to acquire healthier teeth later in life. Babies’ dental growth throughout the baby stage can have long-term effects on an individual’s oral health.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the baby oral care market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online channels and others. In 2021, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the baby oral care market with the maximum revenue share. Because many consumer items are readily available, supermarkets & hypermarkets are becoming increasingly popular. The global attractiveness of such institutions is influenced by factors including urbanization growth, an increase in the working population worldwide, and competitive pricing.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the baby oral care market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the baby oral care market by generating the maximum revenue share. The bulk of the population in the region finds it challenging to acquire quality products because the region’s countries are at different levels of development. As a result, consumers in the area are anticipated to continue using conventional child-rearing practices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dr. Fresh, LLC (Perrigo Company plc), Amway Corporation, Himalaya Wellness Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Pigeon Corporation, Unilever PLC, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter and Gamble Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. and Honasa Consumer Private Limited.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Toothbrush



• Toothpaste



• Floss



• Tooth Mousse



• Others



By End User



• Toddler



• Infant



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket / Hypermarket



• Specialist Retailers



• Online Stores



• Convenience Stores



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Dr. Fresh, LLC (Perrigo Company plc)



• Amway Corporation



• Himalaya Wellness Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



• Pigeon Corporation



• Unilever PLC



• The Colgate-Palmolive Company



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.



• Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.



• Honasa Consumer Private Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449949/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________