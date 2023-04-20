United Appoints Steve Wagner EVP – Training, Education and Development, Enhances Core Agent and Broker Programs While Industry Retrenches

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Real Estate (United) announced today the appointment of Steve Wagner to Executive Vice President – Agent Training, Education and Development (T.E.D.). Under his leadership and by leveraging his decades-long commitment to improving agent outcomes, United expects to become the standard-bearer for modern, technology-enabled T.E.D.



Wagner is uniquely qualified for the position. He launched a successful real estate school and innovative, proprietary agent training programs, which now support over 4,400 agents in the company he co-founded, Virtual Properties Realty – United, now the largest residential brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the State of Georgia. Wagner will continue as Chief Executive Officer of VPR - United, which joined United’s national network in 2020.

As part of its enhancement to United University and its recently launched learning management technology platform, the company will introduce a new multi-phase agent development system that builds competitive skills and increases agents’ production levels at each phase of their careers. The proprietary content is unavailable elsewhere, and the curriculum was and is being developed internally, harnessing United’s considerable knowledge base and subject matter experts. The company has recently incorporated agent-to-agent collaborative learning across all markets nationally in support of its overall T.E.D. commitment.

“It’s exciting to be part of the national United training, education and development team and initiative. We have a tremendous opportunity to improve tens of thousands of affiliated agents’ careers and lives. We have built a modern training, education and development system for not only agent productivity but also agent motivation. We will give agents everything they need to succeed and keep them engaged so they stay in the business. We are now positioned to go beyond the transaction and commission moment to help our agents improve their overall financial, physical and mental health. We are deeply committed to doing just that,” stated Wagner.

All agent and broker training will be deployed globally through United University’s learning management system within the company’s proprietary technology platform, Bullseye Cloud. The Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform is a single hub for accessing education, marketing, productivity tools and all agent resources – on-demand from any device. These new offerings significantly strengthen United’s brokers’ and agents’ ability to outperform the adjusted market.

“Steve is the perfect fit for this position because of his growth mindset and passion. Since co-founding his company, he has been at the forefront of agent training and innovation and has achieved tremendous growth. We are in a favorable position to make forward-looking investments to the benefit of our affiliated agents and brokers. This is a pivotal time when those who make smart investments will have disproportionate success versus those that do not,” commented Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group.

Although the contracting market has stymied much of the real estate industry, United continues to invest heavily in technology and support services to enhance its agents’ and brokers’ competitive advantage. The company’s profitability, driven by the efficiencies of its business model, has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars recaptured for strategic investments and higher commission payouts to agents. Unlike competitors, United has not been forced to curtail investments during the downturn due to poor financial performance.

“Steve’s proactive approach to addressing training from the whole-agent perspective, instead of reacting only to what is needed now in the marketplace, aligns with our company’s strategic roadmap. We are building programs and services to help agents mature and advance their careers, preparing them for all market cycles,” added Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

United is now the nation’s sixth-largest real estate brokerage operation by transaction count – up from No. 139 three years ago. It is one of only three companies ranked in the top ten with growth in both transactions and sales volume in 2022, according to verified data in the Power Broker Report.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company’s proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 33 states with 148 offices and 18,500 agents. The company produced over 77,900 transactions and $27.9 billion in sales volume in 2022.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 630 offices and over 21,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $34.4 billion in 2022. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.