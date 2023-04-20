The Global Bathroom Vanities Market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bathroom Vanities Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449948/?utm_source=GNW

Hygiene supplies, toiletries, and prescriptions are frequently kept in bathroom vanities. Bathroom vanities differ from bathroom countertops in that all vanities have sinks connected, whereas counters might or might not. Bathroom vanities are usually purchased in colors and accessories that complement the interior of the restrooms.



Bathroom vanities are constructed in an array of sizes to fit bathrooms of different dimensions. Because there is more interest in house improvements and home decor, there is a rise in the popularity of bathroom vanities. If customers continue to spend money on home furnishings, the tendency is expected to persist. Sales of bathroom vanities have risen modestly in recent years. In addition, as more people move into cities, the urban population is always growing.



The real estate, hospitality, hotel, and other industries that need various sorts of furniture, like bathroom vanities, may benefit from this movement, particularly the residential & hospitality industries. The demand for bathroom vanities is partly fueled by the expanding urban population. Bathroom vanities come in a variety of styles and designs that customers throughout the world prefer. Bathroom vanity styles, patterns, and designs are always updated by businesses to satisfy consumer demand.



Retro fashion is also very well-liked by consumers because of its distinctive appearance. Customers who want the retro style to their bathrooms frequently choose bathroom vanities. Hygge, modern, contemporary, and Japanese aesthetic styles are also very common in the bathroom vanities market. The same qualities, such as minimalism, simplicity, and clear lines, set these styles apart. Gold is also becoming more common, especially in bathroom and kitchen fittings.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the world’s economy. The pandemic has affected the market for bathroom vanities negatively. Several governments have enforced lockdowns and other restrictions, resulting in disruptions to the supply chain and a decrease in manufacturing capacity. As a result, the remodeling and construction activities were halted for the first few months, particularly on a commercial level. As a result, a few individuals decided to renovate their homes’ interiors. In addition, the government has set several restrictions on opening brand stores or hardware stores, which has led to a fall in the sale of items such as bathroom vanities.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing construction activities worldwide



The governments of many countries have launched several projects to construct office buildings, airports, metro systems, retail malls, etc. Additionally, as destinations like Dubai, the Maldives, and others become more popular as tourist destinations, the growth of upscale hotels and resorts is also accelerating. Furthermore, with the increase in construction activities around the world, there is a rising demand for contemporary multipurpose furniture, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the bathroom vanity market over the projected period.



Rising demand for smart furniture



Due to higher disposable income, people have become more interested in purchasing home automation solutions such as smart furniture. To improve the well-being and productivity of their employees, businesses over the world are increasingly implementing smart furniture. In response to the growing demand for smart furniture, market participants now provide smart vanities with various additional capabilities. A clever vanity design may fit a great deal of style & storage into a small area. These little bathroom vanities make a bold statement without overwhelming the space. Novel vanities with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection capabilities are in high demand, contributing to the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Health hazards linked with MDF manufacturing



Due to exposure to UF, symptoms such as sinus pain and irritated noses may appear. Also, certain people exposed to the area where MDF is being produced may develop negative side effects, including coughing, nausea, skin irritation, watery eyes, and burning sensations in the nose, throat, and eyes. Therefore, despite the cost-effectiveness of using MDF, its demand may be constrained by the cancer risk connected to its production. As a result, during the projection period, the market for bathroom vanities may experience slower growth.



Material Outlook



Based on material, the bathroom vanities market is segmented into wood, stone, ceramic, plastic and others. The wood segment covered a considerable revenue share in the bathroom vanities market in 2021. Wood is one of the most widely used materials for bathroom vanities. Wood is one of the most commonly used bathroom materials because of its natural warmth and beauty. Also, as more companies offer renovation services within a set timescale and budget range, there is an increasing demand for inventive furnishings.



Application Outlook



By application, the bathroom vanities market is fragmented into commercial, and household & residential. The commercial segment acquired a significant revenue share in the bathroom vanities market in 2021. This is a result of the architectural and infrastructure industry’s increasing homogeneity. Also, as hotels, restaurants, gyms, and other such commercial venues increase, a desire for delicate interiors rises. Businesses in these industries believe having an interior that draws customers in and impacts them is essential. They thus spend a lot of money on things like bathroom vanities.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the bathroom vanities market is bifurcated into offline channels, and online channels. In 2021, the offline segment dominated the bathroom vanities market with the maximum revenue share. Fast product delivery and returns are only one benefit of using offline sales channels for bathroom vanities. Visitors to furniture retailers can also examine the products’ quality by touching them and comparing them with alternative options. The offline bathroom vanities distribution network is also made up of several parties. Also, offline retailers provide services for customizing bathroom vanities.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the bathroom vanities market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Europe region led the bathroom vanities market by generating the highest revenue share in 2021. Europe is primarily propelled by the region’s expanding building industry. In addition, the residential sector makes extensive use of bathroom vanities. The region’s consumers are also showing a growing preference for bathroom amenities that are both practical and attractive. Bathroom vanities are in demand in the area due to all these causes. The market’s expansion has also been aided by the presence of major companies in the bathroom vanity market in Europe and the release of several product lines.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Masco Corporation, Fuao Sanitaryware Private Ltd., Alya Bathroom Supply LLC, Native Trails, Virtu USA, Baden Haus S.p.A, Silkroad Exclusive, Inc., American Woodmark Corporation, Strasser Woodenworks and Bertch Cabinet, LLC.



