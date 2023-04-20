Inside information: Trainers' House lowers its 2023 outlook for operating result and provides preliminary key figures for the first quarter

Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDE INFORMATION, 20 APRIL 2022 at 18:00

In the financial statement release published earlier on 23 February 2023, the company estimated the operating profit for 2023 to be EUR 0.2–0.8 million.

The company's first quarter result was good.

Due to the weakened market conditions, the outlook for the end of the year has decreased. It has become more difficult to acquire new assignments, which affects the turnover accumulated at the end of the year. At the same time, the profitability outlook of the Ignis business has fallen, because it takes more time to arrange the meetings that the company organizes for its customers compared to before. For the reasons mentioned above, the company is reducing its profit outlook for the entire year 2023.

The company estimates that the operating profit for 2023 will be between EUR -0.4 and +0.4 million.

January-March 2023, preliminary figures (January-March 2022):

net sales EUR 2.8 million (EUR 2.7 million)

operating result EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.4 million)

The company will publish the interim report for the first quarter on Thursday 27 April 2023.

