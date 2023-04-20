2023 Regenerative Business Models Training Course

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Business Models Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What is changing in the results your business must deliver next year, in five or even ten years' time, because of the imperative for regenerative business? How are the risks changing?

Because of that, what is changing for you in your role; what different results must you deliver, what different risks will you face, and what must you do now to prepare?

It is now clear that our global economy must become regenerative; we must get to net zero, and then keep going to net positive, if we want a better future for our children, and for our older selves. We must do this faster than the degradation processes we have unleashed over the past century; we are already two years too slow in hitting the needed emissions peak, we must catch up and deliver a 43% emissions reduction by 2030 to have any hope.

Business is the most powerful institution on the planet today, and so must and will take a leading role in rebuilding towards regeneration. This means every business will become regenerative, or it will have its Kodak moment and fade into irrelevance.

And to reach sustainability and beyond, every business must deliver the transformation at the right speed while maintaining business health throughout the transformation.

How? Having high, systemic (not transactional) trust between all stakeholders is the key to unlocking the transformation to a regenerative business. Contracts can only deliver transactional trust. So what else is there?

Course Overview

Systemic trust between stakeholders is exactly what incorporation is designed to do. The modern corporation began when the East India company needed more capital than any one wealthy founding family could provide, and so a way was invented to externalise, into the system, trust between financial investors.

Regenerative, net-positive businesses are only viable, anti-fragile, and capable of making the transformation at the speed required:

When there is systemic trust between all stakeholders representing all six kinds of capital;

When the work execution and role accountabilities adapt at the speed required;

When interpersonal and inner-person interactions waste minimum energy by adapting to the changing context at the speed required.

The essence of a lawyer is building the structures and interactions that protect and enable the organisation, specifically around the agreements. The essence of HR is building the structures and interactions around people. The CEO is the weaver that brings all this together for business results. All three have crucial roles to play across the three dimensions above.

Who Should Attend:

CEOs and board members

Company directors

Commercial and business development managers

In-house lawyers

And all those responsible for building a sustainable business for a better world.

Agenda

Welcome and introduction

Your business

What is the current purpose and essence of your business, and what were the business drivers that determined these?

What is changing in the business drivers, and how will these continue to change in the future?

What ought you begin changing now, so that you are viable when the future drivers have become the present drivers?

What is regenerative business? What does it mean for your business?

The six capitals

Which of these capitals does your organisation touch?

What is the role of trust?

Where are you already regenerative, and so what is the low-hanging fruit to immediately increase your regenerative capacity?

Organisations as living beings

Your organisation is a living system, one that has meaning making capacity. To lead your business well, it is necessary to understand your organisation's energy economy, and therefore your own.

An organisation's physical and psychological energy, i.e its meaning making stories, is the primary capital you convert into results. It is a regenerative capital and will regenerate as long as you care for it well.

Two useful Lenses to use: The four integral quadrants Management Accounts vs Human capability The four layers we need to redesign



How adaptive is your organisation? Purpose and Drivers

What is the company/organisation and what is its purpose?

The big theme for regenerative business models to work is to expand the arena of trust and how the incorporated legal person (company) was invented as a way of creating trust into endeavours that not one person could legally fund

Expand the arena across all stakeholders and all periods of time to create a regenerative business and circular economy

At the human level: the agreements, the systems and interactions and the role in legal, as well as how the company is organised and interacts with others, how it is incorporated on systemic trust between stakeholders for the long term

Growing a regenerative business at Peak Adaptive Performance

Where is the safe zone, and where is the zone that can only be held up by the strengths of your values, and where is the zone of fragility

Personal and Interpersonal arenas

Regenerative organisations

Your organisation is its tasks/task and role arenas / requisite organisation design

Regenerative business ecosystems

Ergodicity: how big the business opportunity is if you have the level of systemic trust that a fairshares commons creates

Separating past from future/money from power/multiply all capitals and you have the beginnings of a regenerative business capable of making a circular economy work

Final questions

Speakers:



Graham Boyd

CEO

Evolutesix



Graham Boyd, Founder & CEO Evolutesix, is CEO, serial entrepreneur, particle physicist, disruptive innovator and author of Rebuild. Graham has 15 years experience in adaptive organisation and adaptive leadership practice. He innovates and transforms business systems so as to create antifragile, regenerative businesses using his methodology. He also consults to multinationals and startups on harnessing conflict to drive their own regeneration.



