PeaTos, The Leading Salty Snack Challenger Taking on Frito Lays’ Cheetos and Funyuns, Issues Climate Warning to Chester Cheetah

Los Angeles, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its introduction in 2019, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos ® has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos turns its focus to the sustainable benefits to our planet of a plant-based diet as it announces its partnership with We Don’t Have Time, the world’s largest review platform and social media for climate solutions.

“Shifting diets away from animal products towards more of a plant-based lifestyle is an important step towards reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,” said Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, CEO of North America, We Don’t Have Time.



According to a report by GRAIN and the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP), the world’s five largest meat and dairy producers emit more combined greenhouse gases than the top three oil production companies.

“PeaTos competes chip-to-chip against Cheetos not only when it comes to flavor and crunch but also provides better-for-you, pea-based nutrition, AND helps save our planet,” said Nick Desai, founder of PeaTos. “We’re proud that our 100% plant-based snacks never contain any dairy or scary ingredients, including artificial flavor, colors or GMO ingredients - without sacrificing taste!”

PeaTos Issues Climate Warning to Chester Cheetah

Through the We Don’t Have Time platform, PeaTos is shedding light on the the environmental consequences of cheese. Cheetos uses 6000 tons of cheddar cheese every year; more than half the weight of the Eiffel Tower; and nearly the same weight of 4.5 giant Sequoia trees or 132 Boeing airplanes. A single kilogram of cheese has a carbon footprint of 14 kilograms of CO2; meaning that the 6000 tons of cheddar cheese made in Cheetos yearly has a carbon footprint of 388.793.46 kg CO2. To eliminate this yearly carbon footprint, one would need to switch 14,736 incandescent lamps to LEDs; recycle 135 tons of landfill waste; or grow 6,429 tree seedlings for 10 years.

PeaTos is Non-GMO Certified

In 2022, PeaTos announced its 100% plant-based offerings passed the independent verification and testing process to become Project Non-GMO Certified. All PeaTos varieties now bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal, offering consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

According to The Non-GMO Project, some of the GMOs eaten in our diet are unhealthy processed ingredients including oils and sugars. The research behind GMOs’ impacts on the environment has made been abundantly clear with rising herbicide usage rates. A surge in herbicides has been linked to the creation of pesticide-resistant “super-bugs” and “superweeds” and a negative on biodiversity and the ecosystem.

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of We Won’t Have Time, the world’s largest review platform and social media for climate solutions. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.