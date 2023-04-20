The Global Citrus Concentrate Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citrus Concentrate Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Source, By Form, By Sales Channel, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449942/?utm_source=GNW

The concentrate is the name for this juice in powder form.



Citrus Concentrate also refers to the natural source of vitamins and minerals that people ingest to acquire vitamins A, B1, C, and A, potassium, and sulfur, which support the immune system’s development and help to ward against mucosal infections. The Citrus Concentrate is created by combining orange, grapefruit, and lemon concentrate with other ingredients.



Since they are natural and rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which support a healthy immune system, citrus seeds are growing in popularity among vegans. Magnesium has been shown to hasten the healing process after infections, and the B12 vitamin family is also present in citrus seeds. Citrus seed extract’s ability to enhance collagen and consumers’ growing desire for organic and natural skin care products drive up demand in the cosmetics and personal care industry. It is thought to be a good source of folic acid and ascorbic acid and is toxin-free.



Citrus seed oil is very well-liked among fitness enthusiasts because of the extract’s beneficial characteristics. The market for Citrus Concentrates is expanding primarily due to rising consumer demand for drinks and baked products. The market for Citrus Concentrate is anticipated to rise as health-conscious customers embrace more vegetable and fruit juices as carbonated beverage substitutes. The demand for Citrus Concentrate is expected to increase more quickly than the market for natural sweeteners. The rise of the Citrus Concentrate market share is expected to be driven by increased demand for juice concentrates as a sugar alternative in the beverage and bread sectors.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The demand for Citrus Concentrates is expected to rise significantly in the projected period, helped by growing demand from the beverage sector brought on by the rising consumption of convenience goods, such as on-the-go drinks. The demand for Citrus Concentrate was high during the pandemic as citrus is an excellent source of vitamin C and helped consumers have stronger immune systems during COVID-19. Moreover, has fewer calories, and lowers the risk of kidney stones. Despite the pandemic’s expanding effect, the Citrus Concentrate sector has recently developed exceptionally. Demand for healthy drinks and other beverages, including Citrus Concentrate, has increased due to COVID-19 which are propelling the market growth.



Market Growth Factors



The growth of convenient food & beverages products



The need for straightforward and practical food and beverage items has led to a growth in the Citrus Concentrate market. The industry for fruit-based extracts has also significantly expanded over the years due to new tastes, nutritional components, and increasing investments from major corporations. The rise in nuclear families and the number of working women is another important market factor influencing demand for quick-to-eat foods and drinks. Increasing urbanization also raises living standards, which raises the need for prepared foods and concentrated juice to meet people’s needs for nutrition, vitamins, and minerals. The regional market would expand as a result of this factor.



Benefits associated with Citrus Concentrate



The demand for Citrus Concentrate market has expanded globally, along with the need for health-related goods. Customers are in great demand for fruit-flavored beverages as health awareness has become more widespread. A practical and acceptable alternative to aerated and carbonated drinks is Citrus Concentrates. The customer’s active lifestyle has also boosted the need for simple-to-consume meals and drinks, which has led to a growth in the development of nutritious and convenient beverage items. These health benefits and other factors are expected to surge the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Disadvantages of citrus fruits



Citrus fruit consumption on an empty stomach may result in acid reflux and sour belching. These fruits stimulate stomach acid production when consumed on an empty stomach. This may result in issues throughout the day, such as stomach issues, chest discomfort, low mood, and sore belts. Vitamin C is usually necessary to keep the body’s metabolism functioning, but too much of it might harm the metabolism. One runs the risk of quickly gaining weight in this circumstance. An issue with weight gain may result from poor metabolism. The adverse effects of consuming citrus fruits might demotivate consumers to adopt Citrus Concentrate products and hamper market growth.



Source Outlook



Based on source, the Citrus Concentrate market is segmented into oranges, lemons & limes, grapefruits, tangerines and others. The lemons & limes segment acquired a promising growth rate in the Citrus Concentrate market in 2021. This is because Vitamin C, a potent immune system booster, is abundant in these two citrus fruits. Because the body cannot make vitamin C alone, one must include it in their diet. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system by destroying germs and targeting the nucleic acid of viral cells. Iron is essential because it creates energy for normal cell activity and aids in delivering oxygen to cells via the blood.



Nature Outlook



On the basis of nature, the Citrus Concentrate market is divided into conventional and organic. The conventional segment dominated the Citrus Concentrate market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to increased demand for Citrus Concentrate from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. Using synthetic chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and other ongoing inputs, as well as genetically modified organisms, is considered conventional citrus cultivation. Also, traditional agriculture is very productive.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the Citrus Concentrate market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and others. The nutraceuticals segment garnered a considerable growth rate in the Citrus Concentrate market in 2021. This is because fruit juices are becoming increasingly popular all over the world due to their health benefits and convenience. Manufacturers are taking advantage of this market by creating various alluring products to satisfy customer demands. The availability of more complex components and the potential for novel product formulations are growing.



Form Outlook



Based on form the Citrus Concentrate market, the is bifurcated into dry and liquid. The liquid segment registered the highest revenue share in the Citrus Concentrate market in 2021. This is due to the increased demand for liquid in the beverage and pharmaceutical sectors and the simplicity of transporting liquid concentrate. Combining the liquid form with additional components for making puree-based goods is simple. As there is no chance of leakage and liquor form has a longer shelf life and doesn’t need refrigeration for storage, it is anticipated to expand more rapidly over the forecast period for Citrus Concentrate.



Sales Channel Outlook



On the basis of sales channel, the Citrus Concentrate market is divided into B2C and B2B. The B2C segment acquired a significant revenue share in the Citrus Concentrate market in 2021. This is because it is a form of commerce between a company and a single customer. While B2C is a term that may refer to any direct-to-consumer selling, it is currently often used for operating an online shop, sometimes referred to as e-commerce or e-tailing. Business to Consumer (B2C) enterprises differ from Business to Business (B2B) organizations in that they concentrate on selling their goods or services directly to consumers rather than other businesses.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Citrus Concentrate market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region generated the highest revenue share in the Citrus Concentrate market in 2021. This is because consumers are becoming more aware of the health advantages of Citrus Concentrate drinks. Moreover, vitamins and nutrients are added to the beverages made from Citrus Concentrate, increasing consumer demand for these drinks. Most businesses are attempting to increase their market share due to the significant growth potential in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Döhler Gmbh, IPRONA SPA, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., SunOpta, Inc, Kiril Mischeff Limited, Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., Asia Farm F&B Pte Ltd, Citrus Systems, Inc., Prodalim B.V., and El-Marwa Food Industries Co.



