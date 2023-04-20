The Global Climbing Gears Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Climbing Gears Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449941/?utm_source=GNW

A helmet designed specifically for climbing is required equipment for outdoor climbing.



The market for climbing gear is anticipated to be driven by the rising popularity of climbing and adventure sports. The growing popularity of climbing and adventure sports has increased the need for climbing equipment. As more individuals participate in climbing and other outdoor recreational activities, they demand high-quality equipment that offers safety, comfort, and support when climbing. Developing climbing gyms and outdoor locations has also expanded the climbing equipment industry.



In addition, one of the primary factors driving the growth of the climbing gear market is the increasing awareness of climbing’s health benefits. Climbing is growing in popularity and is one of the finest physical exercises for increasing muscle strength and endurance. It combines aerobic and strength training into a single workout. Rock climbing requires the same energy as jogging one mile in 8 to 11 minutes. This helps eliminate excess body fat while boosting the endurance and strength of muscles. Hence, rock climbing’s expanding appeal as a recreational and fitness activity is driving the expansion of the climbing gear industry.



The difficulty of a steep ascent delivers adrenaline, breathtaking sights, and a satisfying sense of accomplishment. Everywhere there are mountains to climb, people are attracted to the sport and its unique difficulties, eager to test their abilities, strength, endurance, and teamwork.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak produced unstable industries, a decline in consumer confidence, and difficulties with import and export trade for service industry manufacturers. As a result of the lockdown, markets were closed, and many people remained indoors. These circumstances have led to supply chain breaches, stock market inefficiencies, and vendor instability. In addition, the closure of the services industry affected the market as a whole. Once those markets collapsed, Climbing Gear became outdated since there was no longer a demand for it, which significantly decreased the market growth during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The rising popularity of climbing sports



Such adventure sports are significantly getting popular among youngsters as many are starting to participate in them to step out of their comfort zone and explore the natural habitats. In addition to being a physical sport, rock climbing is also a mental one since selecting the best way to scale a rock wall may be compared to solving a three-dimensional puzzle. Hence the increasing popularity of the climbing sports like rock climbing due to its various benefits will propel the market for climbing gears.



The health and mental benefits associated with climbing sports



Climbing rocks relieves stress by boosting norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter that helps the body release stress. In addition, climbers frequently become immersed in the flow of the sport, allowing them to concentrate on reaching, ascending, and leaping, which induces bliss. It has also been demonstrated that outdoor climbing reduces stress levels since climbers are more exposed to the sun and synthesize vitamin D. The many benefits associated with climbing activities are expected to attract more individuals to it and therefore surge the market expansion of climbing gears.



Market Restraining Factors



The high risk of injuries associated with climbing sports



In bouldering, ankle injuries are prevalent when landing incorrectly on the pad and for lead climbers who fall before the first piece of gear is put. Snow and ice-coated surfaces enhance both the likelihood and severity of falls. Shifting weather conditions usually heighten hazards in the great outdoors, whether slipping on a wet surface or being struck by lightning. Hence, the high risk of injury due to various causes is expected to limit the adoption of climbing activities and hamper the climbing gears market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the climbing gears market is segmented into climbing harness, specialized clothing & footwears, climbing carabiners and others. The specialized clothing & footwears segment dominated the climbing gears market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the fact that climbing clothes and footwear are constructed from a sturdy blend of cotton and elastic fibers and are relatively lightweight, allowing for maximum mobility when worn. In addition to the elastic fabric, climbing clothes typically have a diamond gusset.



End Use Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the climbing gears market is divided into men, women and kids. The men segment held the highest revenue share in the climbing gears market in 2021. This is owing to the presence of high-performance men’s climbing gear. Most of them are created by rock climbers or rock-climbing specialists to meet the demands of various climber profiles. Although technology has improved significantly, the fundamental concept behind the design has remained the same.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the climbing gears market is classified into online and offline. The online segment garnered a prominent revenue share in the climbing gears market in 2021. This is due to benefits like not waiting in line at cash registers to pay for their purchases. People may shop from their homes or place of business, saving time on travel. There are several goods available online. Consumers can pick from several models after analyzing the shown items’ pricing, quality, and features of the climbing equipment. As a result of reduced real estate and maintenance costs, e-retailers and marketers give discounts to customers to entice them to purchase online.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the climbing gears market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the climbing gears market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because the region is one of the largest sports equipment and clothing marketplaces globally. A rise in the engagement rate in outdoor sports or adventure activities primarily promotes the growth of the climbing equipment market. North America provides substantial growth potential for industry participants. Industry participants are growing in this region to get a better presence in the climbing gear market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



