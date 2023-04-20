Norsk Hydro: Labor dispute between NHO and LO has ended

English Norwegian





The Norwegian Labor Union (LO) and The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) have agreed today on a solution to the labor dispute that led to a strike on Monday, April 17.

Hydro Karmøy and Hydro Årdal will resume normal operations and shipping of products to customers will be resumed. The financial consequences for the company and delays to customers are expected to be limited.

