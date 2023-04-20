Launch of the insured.io LeadGen Platform Enhances the Agent Experience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the launch of the company’s newest solution, the insured.io LeadGen Platform (LeadGen).



This next-generation platform provides agencies the ability to deploy a slick, modern quoting interface to nearly any location, including directly on any website or embedded within other applications. LeadGen supports any line of business with customizable workflows and can simplify customer intake for personal and commercial lines, depositing all leads into an agency management system (AMS) or to readily available reports.

“The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform is a direct-to-consumer solution designed specifically for insurance companies or carriers who need to get outside a legacy environment in order to create more engagement,” said Steve Johnson, founder and head of product at insured.io. “As we looked to extend our product suite to agencies, we took the lessons learned from the carrier-focused Customer Engagement Platform and built a configurable, agent-centric solution that allows for multiple carrier rates with the personal touch that still defines the agent experience.”

Additionally, the LeadGen Platform features access to the insured.io INTERCEPT custom logic engine for quote intelligence, insights, and analytics. INTERCEPT captures lead data in-flight, makes decisions, and takes actions using that data, including transferring the data to a data warehouse, running third-party reports, rejecting risks pre-rate based on characteristics, or transforming the data before it’s added as a lead. INTERCEPT is flexible to a variety of business operations and is designed to act as a data middleman, giving agencies finer control over lead data.

Even though LeadGen is designed primarily for agency use, like the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform, it can be used at the carrier level with a direct connection to a single core system and can be white labeled by either the carrier or the agency. LeadGen is available immediately and has already been successfully deployed to several insured.io clients.

About insured.io

Insured.io accelerates digital transformation for insurance organizations with a 360-degree suite of SaaS solutions built on a modern, cloud-based platform. The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform integrates seamlessly with multiple core administration systems and includes interactive voice response (IVR), policyholder and producer portals, direct-to-consumer sales, recurring payments, first notice of loss (FNOL), and analytics. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859.803.6597

jen@stnickmedia.com