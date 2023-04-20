Smart Farming Market Grow Immensely at a 15.19% CAGR to 2031 | Exclusive InsightAce Study Says

Jersey City, NJ, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Smart Farming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring & Management, Aquaculture) And Product Type (Hardware, Software, And Services)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global smart farming market is estimated to reach over USD 13.80 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.19% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving demand during the projected period are increasing automation of commercial greenhouses and increasing the use of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) concept in greenhouses in order to produce a greater yield and maintain optimum growth conditions. Growers recognize the potential benefits of growing plants in a greenhouse, resulting in commercial greenhouses' development.







Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1660





Cultivators have turned away from traditional lighting systems and towards LED grow lights, which can be readily integrated into a CEA setup. Although LED growth lights are expensive, they are an excellent choice for indoor farming due to their long-term energy efficiency benefits. Smart agriculture uses innovative technologies to help farmers grow crops more efficiently. Increasing technological advances and the adoption of fresh technologies are two major factors propelling the global smart agriculture market ahead.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, DeLaval introduced the RC700 and RC550 robot collectors for solid flooring with the purpose of improving cow comfort. They are capable of handling any manure intake technology.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Farming Market:

Ag Leader Technology

AgriCircle

AGRIVI

Agroptima S.L.

AquaManager

Augment

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Climate LLC (Bayer AG)

CNH Industrial N.V.

Connecterra B.V.

CropX, Inc.

Deere & Company

Ec2ce

FarmFacts

Hexagon Agriculture

Intellias

Kubota Corporation

OneSoil

Proagrica (LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group)

Signify Holding

Syngenta AG

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Yara International ASA

365FarmNet





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1660





Smart Farming Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 3.92 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 13.80 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.19 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Application And Product Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Governments in both emerging and established nations are always attempting to expand the global smart agriculture market. The governments of such regions are substantially investing in R&D operations to support the development of the smart agriculture business. Furthermore, market participants are conducting research in order to put new items into the market. As a result, increasing R&D activities will drive the growth of the worldwide smart agriculture market over the forecast period.

Challenges:

The information and data gathered through smart agriculture software, and solutions are highly confidential and critical. The data collected by smart agriculture instruments assist farmers in making more informed decisions. As a result, this information must be appropriately controlled. However, there are no strong data management standards or guidelines. As a result, growing worries over data management are posing a significant impediment to the growth of the worldwide smart agriculture industry.

Regional Trends:

The North American smart farming market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to boost at a high CAGR in the near future. The growing government initiatives and advantageous guidelines for agricultural improvement are associated with the rise of the North American smart agriculture business. Furthermore, this region's government is providing subsidies and tax incentives to support the expansion of the smart agriculture sector. All of these factors are propelling the North American smart agriculture industry to new heights. Additionally, increasing government initiatives for the agriculture industry are propelling the Asia-Pacific smart agriculture market forward.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1660





Segmentation of Smart Farming Market-

By Application-

Precision Farming Yield Monitoring and Crop Scouting or Forecasting Precision Planting Precision Spraying Precision Fertilization Precision Irrigation Farm Management Others

Livestock Monitoring & Management

Aquaculture

Others

By Product-

Hardware

Software Software Type Farm Operation Management Software Hardware Control Application Software Data and Predictive Analytics Software Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud-Based

Services

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/