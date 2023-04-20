Taylor Hospitality Expands West Virginia Presence with South Branch Inn Hotels

Waynesboro, Virginia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 17, 2023, Waynesboro, Va - Taylor Hospitality, a respected leader in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its continued growth in West Virginia. Starting April 17, 2023, Taylor Hospitality will take over professional management of the two South Branch Inn hotels located in Moorefield and Romney.

“The South Branch Inn Hotels are embarking on major renovations and we are thrilled that the ownership group reached out to us to help with the renovations and overall operations. Our team has completed and currently working on multiple full hotel renovation projects and ground-up hotel construction. The two hotels are an integral part of the Moorfield and Romney communities and we are honored to be welcomed into another West Virginia community.” said Sean Taylor, CEO of Taylor Hospitality. “We are committed to providing our guests exceptional service, and these two properties will be an excellent addition as we continue our tremendous growth in West Virginia.”

Located in Moorefield and Romney, West Virginia, the South Branch Inn offers guests convenient access to outdoor activities such as hiking trails, fishing, and boating on the nearby South Branch Potomac River. The accommodations feature comfortable rooms equipped with modern amenities like flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast each morning during their stay, free movie tickets to South Branch Cinema 6, and best of all complimentary ice cream at the nationally recognized, farm-to-spoon Sweet Rose Ice Cream.

The South Branch Inn Hotels will be going under an extensive multimillion-dollar interior renovation to embrace the West Virginia Scottish Highlands Heritage. This classic and modern design fully equipped with new flooring, furniture, beds, bedding, and modern conveniences will welcome guests after a day of West Virginia activities.

Owners Sam and Kelly Williams shared, "Our family is so excited to partner with Taylor Hospitality. The South Branch Inn has always held a strong mission to serve our guests and the surrounding towns of Moorefield and Romney. The new management team at both hotels will allow us to give our guests an elevated experience with renovated facilities and excellent customer service, continue to promote tourism in West Virginia's beautiful South Branch Valley, and deepen our involvement and support in the surrounding community."

In addition to superior accommodations and outstanding amenities, both South Branch Inn locations boast convenient access to some of West Virginia's top attractions including Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area, Dolly Sods Wilderness Area, Lost River State Park, and more. The hotels are also situated within 2 hours of the capitol belt, making them the perfect weekend destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

"We're excited to be part of this wonderful community," said Regional Director of Hotel Operations for Taylor Hospitality, Michael White. "We look forward to offering our guests comfortable accommodations coupled with world-class service."

The South Branch Inn is an independent family-owned boutique hotel operation in the beautiful and historic towns of Moorefield, WV, and Romney, WV. For more information, visit https://www.southbranchinn.com

- - -

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value-added services, and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

Attachments