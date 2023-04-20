Clearwater Florida Awards Contract to First Source Wireless for Communications Equipment

ELDERSBURG, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Source Wireless, a leading critical communications dealer, was awarded a $44,952.78 contract from the City of Clearwater, Florida on February 14, 2023, to provide tactical communications headsets and push to talk adapters.



Under the contract, First Source Wireless will supply 37 3M Peltor ComTac VI Single Comm Headsets and 37 Tactical Silynx Push to Talk Adapters for Harris XL-200 and Harris XL-100 Handheld Radios.

“We are pleased to be awarded this contract to support the city of Clearwater’s plan to improve communications” said Nick Hohman, President of First Source Wireless. “The 3M Peltor ComTac VI Single Comm Headsets alongside the Silynx push to talk adapters are the perfect combination for keeping everyone connected in the field and noisy environments”.

The 3M Peltor ComTac VI Single Comm Headset is a tactical headset used to improve situational awareness, hearing protection, and decrease communication inconsistencies. Moreover, the Silynx Push to Talk Adapters encourage hands-free communications.

These devices will be helpful for the City of Clearwater, Florida to help the city employees protect their hearing and communicate clearly handsfree.

First Source Wireless is an authorized dealer for leading communication companies including 3M, Silynx Communications, Ops Core, Pulse Larsen, Cradlepoint, and more. First Source Wireless supplies equipment to public safety, military, and occupational professionals across the country