The Global Containers as a Service Market size is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period

With containers as a service, the client can scale, manage, transfer, and organize web-based or API call interfaces.



IT managers have complete control over the installation of containers, comprising security and governance controls, using CaaS. Containers as a Service (CaaS) primarily use container-based virtualization, which allows IT companies to upload, execute, arrange, and grow containers. In addition, containers as a service are being utilized, particularly by application development teams, due to their adaptability and cheaper infrastructure expenses. This has significantly contributed to the expansion of the market.



Increasing acceptance of containers as a service to aid IT departments & developers in designing, administering, and executing containerized applications is the primary factor contributing to the market’s promising growth potential. In addition, the rising demand for services from businesses to minimize shipping times due to hosted applications enables the entire market’s exponential expansion due to a greater understanding of the advantages of cost-effectiveness and enhanced productivity.



In addition, the CaaS model is anticipated to create the new business potential for SMBs because it enables businesses to sustain a better degree of agility, which is the capacity to establish a new production workload as rapidly as feasible. In addition, the technique is extremely simple to administer, as the containers are lightweight and permit rapid supply and deployment of new application containers. This is anticipated to support market growth even further.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Businesses shifted to digital platforms for activities like office work, banking, and shopping owing to the restrictions and lockdowns, which increased demand for improved technical innovations and microservices. The COVID-19 outbreak highlighted the vulnerability of supply systems. The majority of IT enterprises were a part of fragile IT service ecosystems. Mandates supporting remote work compelled service providers to ensure mission-critical enterprise clients had access to the tools and technology necessary to enable the security, speed, quality, and overall effectiveness of services provided, greatly increasing the market’s growth potential.



Market Growth Factors



Growing use of microservices and DevOps supporting market expansion



Role-based access control, an LDAP/AD connection, a secure image repository, and a dedicated security gateway are characteristics of containers-as-a-service. In addition, multiple programming languages, databases, and frameworks con the container and operate concurrently. The market for containers as a service is also rising due to businesses’ increased use of microservices, which enhances the deployment of CaaS by developers and the increasing benefits of cost-effectiveness and increased productivity. These elements jointly are estimated to support the growth of containers as a service market.



Rising adoption by SMEs due to potential benefits of containers as a service



One of the key elements that will provide containers additional chances as service providers are improved network capabilities. Using containers as a service model will also help SMEs become sharper, quickly generating new production tasks and providing new opportunities for their programmers and developers to provide better containers as a service solution. Organizations providing web portal interface services or application programming interfaces (API) will also have new and abundant prospects due to the containers as a service concept. All these elements will result in an overall expansion of the market size for containers as a service.



Market Restraining Factors



Heavy increase in container sprawl



Container sprawl is a word used to characterize the execution of numerous unmanageable applications through containers and the resultant high resource usage. The consumption of resources, in many instances, reduces the number of resources available for operating containers. In addition, an unmanageable quantity of containers on a host increases the likelihood of misconfiguration and mismanagement of containers. The proliferation of hundreds of unmonitored containers may emerge from an unrestrained interest in containerizing applications. The heavy increase in container sprawl may restrict the growth of containers as a service market.



Service Type Outlook



Based on service type, the containers as a service market is segmented into management & orchestration, security, monitoring & analytics, storage & networking, continuous integration & continuous deployment (CI/CD), training & consulting and support & maintenance. The continuous integration & continuous deployment (CI/CD) segment covered a considerable revenue share in the containers as a service market in 2021. It combines development and testing, allowing developers to work together to create the code, submit it to the master branch, and find any problems. This allows developers to build their code and test it in any environment and as frequently as feasible.



Deployment Model Outlook



On the basis of deployment model, the containers as a service market is divided into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. In 2021, the hybrid cloud segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the containers as a service market. A hybrid cloud solution allows enterprises to provide their remote and scattered personnel with data access on demand that is not reliant on a centralized server. Companies using a hybrid cloud infrastructure can relocate any critical or sensitive data to its private on-premise server and make vital applications & services accessible from any place with the proper credentials on the public cloud.



Organization Size Outlook



By organization size, the containers as a service market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprises (smes) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominated the containers as a service market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. Large firms adopt containers as a service at a higher rate than small businesses due to their greater adaptability and capacity to utilize the benefits of new technology, particularly containers as a service. The container services enable them to increase their profit margins by decreasing their operating and capital expenditures, allowing them to concentrate on their core business.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the containers as a service market is bifurcated into retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, media, entertainment & gaming, IT & Telecom, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, travel & hospitality and others (education, and government & public sector). The BFSI segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the containers as a service market in 2021. While an increasing number of BFSI enterprises have used the cloud & diversified their cloud service providers, Fintech has had a profound effect on the banking sector. Technology, such as digital payments, mobile banking, etc., is reshaping the banking business, particularly in growing nations. Thus, the application and deployment of CaaS models are expanding.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the containers as a service market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the containers as a service market by generating the highest revenue share. The majority of the expansion may be traced to the increasing economies of the region’s nations, which are prospering due to their increased production of industrial goods. Moreover, factors like the growing need for microservices, technological developments, and the growing requirement for deploying microservices in this region are boosting the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.) and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Containers as a Service Market. Companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Containers as a Service Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Cisco Systems, Inc., Docker, Inc. (Mirantis) and VMware, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Containers as a Service Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise signed an agreement to acquire OpsRamp, an IT operations management company focused on monitoring, observing, automating, and managing IT infrastructure, workloads, cloud resources, and applications for multi-and hybrid cloud. Following the acquisition, OpsRamp’s hybrid digital operations management solution will be integrated with HPE GreenLake Edge to the cloud platform, and support it with HPE services. This will minimize the complexity of multi-cloud and multi-vendor IT environment management operations.



Feb-2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise extended its partnership with Nokia by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, for providing an open and competitive cloud RAN solution together, to Communication service providers and enterprises, globally. Following the expansion, HPE telco servers will be made available to Nokia Mobile Networks customers worldwide, when Cloud RAN is implemented in the CSP network. The fusion of technology and knowledge results in more convincing and integrated solutions that hasten the adoption of open technologies and quicken the release of novel products.



Dec-2022: Microsoft announced its partnership with Isovalent, a company engaged in building open-source software and enterprise solutions solving networking, security, and observability needs for modern cloud-native infrastructure, for bringing next-generation eBPF dataplane for cloud-native applications in Azure. The partnership strengthened the company’s platform and enabled native eBPF support in Microsoft Azure, effectively addressing networking requirements like container network security, cluster service routing, and network observability at scale while preserving mission-critical uptime and reliability. Isovalent Cilium Enterprise is available on the Azure Container Marketplace as a Kubernetes container app. This also provides Azure Kubernetes clusters with sophisticated Isovalent Cilium Enterprise features a one-click deployment solution.



Nov-2022: Huawei Malaysia announced its partnership with TOGL Technology for developing cloud-based digital solutions. Together, the companies would create future-oriented cloud-based digital solutions for expanding the digital transformation of Malaysia. In Addition, Huawei Malaysia would utilize and combine its technologies with TOGL’s digital solutions for scaling new heights and exploring opportunities through leveraging AI technologies and the cloud.



Oct-2022: IBM came into collaboration with Tietoevry, an IT software and service company, for its financial technology software unit, Tietoevry Banking, to enable them to deliver innovative and secured solutions for transaction and payment technology for banks worldwide. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services would receive the complete suite of Tietoevry Banking’s payment products, including Card Suite, Payment Hub, Virtual Account Management, and Instant Payments Solutions. With an emphasis on payments, card issuance, and merchant acquisition, IBM Consulting and Tietoevry Banking launch a global business transformation and system integration program to support the digitization of both new and existing banking clients.



Jun-2022: Oracle extended its partnership with Commvault, a company engaged in intelligent data services over cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments, for including Metallic DMaaS on Oracle Cloud. For enterprises that want to hasten their OCI transition, Metallic, and OCI would offer improved price performance, built-in enhanced security, and streamlined recovery and management. Oracle users can now safeguard crucial data assets in the cloud or on-premises by utilizing OCI Storage for superior air-gapped ransomware protection while preserving flexibility across customer-controlled storage or a SaaS-delivered data protection service, inclusive of managed cloud storage.



Jun-2022: Oracle partnered with Kyndryl, a provider of IT infrastructure services. The partnership helped customers in accelerating their cloud journey by providing managed cloud solutions to enterprises globally. With the help of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Kyndryl’s experience, these organizations can take advantage of the newest technical advancements to achieve their desired business goals.



May-2022: Amazon Web Services joined hands with IBM for providing IBM Software-as-a-Service on AWS. Building on IBM Software being available as-a-Service on IBM Cloud, this collaboration offers access to IBM Software that runs cloud native on AWS, to clients.



Oct-2021IBM collaborated with Apptio, a technology business management SaaS application, for helping clients in improving hybrid cloud technology decision-making and drive the adoption of Red Hat OpenShift and IBM’s open hybrid cloud strategy. Together, the companies aim to assist clients to execute their workloads in the best hybrid cloud environment, whether in the cloud or on-premises.



Aug-2021: Google Cloud came into partnership with Workday, an enterprise management vendor, for facilitating digital transformation for businesses globally. Following this partnership, Customers have an incredible public cloud experience where they can use both businesses’ top innovation offerings, maximizing the return on their corporate investments.



Jul-2021: Google Cloud extended its partnership with Palo Alto Networks, a leader in cybersecurity, for making cloud adoption secure and simple. Together, the companies unveiled Cloud IDS (Intrusion Detection System), a network threat detection tool they co-developed to aid cloud users in resolving pressing network security issues. By combining Google’s safe and scalable architecture with Palo Alto Networks’ best-in-class security, the companies developed Cloud IDS to meet these demands.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Feb-2023: Huawei Cloud unveiled Cloud Container Instance, a serverless container service. This service enables users in running containerized applications without the need to create or manage cloud servers or underlying resources.



Feb-2023: Huawei introduced the Dual-Engine Container Solution that has both containers and VMs in a single architecture. Moreover, it has been designed for building a carrier-grade and completely-converged telco cloud base for improving network reliability and performance, entering into a 5.5G future.



Oct-2022: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure expanded the app development suite with the launch of serverless container and messaging services and capabilities for simplifying enterprise adoption of cloud-native technologies. These include a wide range of developer services for developing cloud-native apps, pre-trained AI, data services, and low-code development.



Jun-2022: Cisco introduced the AppDynamics Cloud, which allows the delivery of exceptional digital experience through correlating telemetry data from any cloud environment at a big scale. It makes use of cloud-native observability to address application performance concerns with business context and insights-driven actions. To make sense of the current condition of the entire IT stack down to the end user, AppDynamics Cloud effortlessly ingests the flood of metrics, events, logs, and traces (MELT) generated in this environment, including network, databases, storage, containers, security, and cloud services.



Mar-2022: Oracle announced the expansion of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with the addition of 11 new compute, storage, and networking services and capabilities. These capabilities allow customers in running the workloads securely and faster at a low cost. Customers now have access to genuinely flexible core infrastructure services, which automatically match resources to application needs and sharply cut costs. The new services comprise AMD E4. Dense Compute Instances, Content Delivery Network (CDN) Interconnect, Flexible Web Application Firewall (WAF), Container Instances, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution on AMD, Content Delivery Network (CDN) Service, Web Application Acceleration (WAA), Flexible Block Volumes with Performance-based Auto-tuning, and many more.



May-2021: HPE announced the launch of a data services platform to realize its vision of a new data experience that provides a cloud operations paradigm to wherever data resides and integrates data operations. The new platform is developed to meet the edge-to-cloud data explosion, break down the silos and complexity that plague data environments, increase creativity and agility, and lower business risk. Three innovations that streamline data operations from the edge to the cloud are included in the new data services platform, which is offered by HPE GreenLake. These innovations include the Data Services Cloud Console, a cloud console that offers unified data operations as a service and cloud operational agility.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2022: Google took over Mandiant, a provider of dynamic cyber defense, incident response, and threat intelligence services. The acquisition enabled Google Cloud to help organizations in improving incident, threat, and exposure management. With the scale of Google’s data processing, cutting-edge AI and machine learning analytics techniques, and an emphasis on completely eradicating threats, the companies would assist businesses in reinventing security to meet the demands of a quickly changing environment.



May-2022: Docker completed the acquisition of Tilt, a company focused on the development environment as code for teams on Kubernetes. Following this acquisition, developers can create, share, and run applications using Docker and then deploy the artefact into a controlled Kubernetes environment for orchestration and scaling.



Mar-2022: Microsoft acquired Nuance Communications, Inc., a conversational AI, and ambient intelligence company. The acquisition integrated Microsoft’s secure and trusted industry cloud offerings with Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence. This acquisition will assist providers in providing healthcare that is more inexpensive, efficient, and accessible, as well as assist businesses across all industries in providing more individualized and engaging customer experiences.



Jan-2022: Google announced the acquisition of Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). With the assistance of Siemplify, Security Operation Center analysts can efficiently manage all aspects of their business, swiftly and accurately respond to online threats, and get smarter with each analyst engagement. The technology also enhances SOC effectiveness by decreasing caseloads, increasing analyst productivity, and enhancing process visibility. Offering a tried-and-true SOAR capability coupled with Chronicle’s cutting-edge security analytics methodology is a significant advancement towards Google’s aim.



Nov-2021: IBM announced the acquisition of SXiQ, a digital transformation services company focused on a cloud platform, applications, and cybersecurity. The acquisition advanced IBM’s AI and hybrid cloud strategy by helping enterprises in transforming and modernizing complex mission-critical applications on multiple cloud platforms.



Jul-2021: IBM took over BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy, and provider of enterprise Kubernetes services. The acquisition expanded the company’s container strategy and implementation services portfolio to further advance IBM’s hybrid cloud goal and speed up the adoption of Red Hat OpenShift globally.



Jul-2021: IBM completed the acquisition of Bluetab, an IT Services company serving large corporations in the highly specialized Data Solutions space. The acquisition enabled IBM to advance its AI and hybrid cloud strategy further throughout Latin America, Europe, and North America.



Jul-2021: Microsoft announced the acquisition of CloudKnox Security, a provider of complete visibility into privileged access. The acquisition helped Microsoft Azure Active Directory clients with continuous monitoring, granular visibility, and automated remediation of multi and hybrid cloud permissions.



Apr-2021: Microsoft took over Kinvolk, a technology developer, for improving container-optimized innovation. The Kinvolk team’s experience is a significant asset to the engineering development of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Arc, and upcoming initiatives that will enhance the capabilities of Azure’s hybrid container platform and increase Microsoft’s upstream open source contributions in the Kubernetes and container space.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Service Type



• Management & Orchestration



• Storage & Networking



• Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)



• Monitoring & Analytics



• Security



• Training & Consulting



• Support & Maintenance



By Deployment Model



• Public Cloud



• Private Cloud



• Hybrid Cloud



By Vertical



• Telecom & IT



• BFSI



• Travel & Hospitality



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Media, Entertainment & Gaming



• Transportation & Logistics



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)



• Microsoft Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Docker, Inc. (Mirantis)



• VMware, Inc.



