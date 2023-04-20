BUREAU VERITAS - Vincent Bourdil appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Global Business Lines and Performance

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – April 20, 2023

Vincent Bourdil appointed Executive Vice-President of

Bureau Veritas Global Business Lines and Performance

A new position on the Group Executive Committee

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Bourdil, effective May 1st, 2023 as Executive Vice-President of Global Business Lines and Performance.

Vincent Bourdil will report to Hinda Gharbi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas and will join the Group Executive Committee.

This newly created position enables the company to accelerate the operationalization of its growth strategy. This role is responsible for developing the portfolio in Commodities, Industry, Certification and Facilities and will help anticipate market and customers’ needs and enable performance programs across global operations.

The Global Business Lines and Performance organization will encompass:

Global Business Lines for Industry & Facilities, Certification, Agri-Food and Commodities.

Sales and Commercial, Technical, Quality & Risk (TQR), and Health & Safety, Security & Environment (HSE) functions.

Hinda Gharbi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Vincent Bourdil to this new role and to see him join our Group Executive Committee team. Today, our customers around the world are facing increasingly complex regulatory requirements and heightened demands from their stakeholders to mitigate risk and to attain higher levels of excellence and sustainability in what they do.

We are creating this new role, which will enable Bureau Veritas to anticipate our clients’ needs and to further strengthen our focus on operational excellence and on delivering the highest quality of service.

Vincent’s experience in both business lines and regional operational roles brings a perfect blend of strategic thinking, strong operational skills and commercial focus to this role. His leadership, energy and customer centricity will be pivotal to our success as we accelerate our growth and performance.”

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, Bureau Veritas, added:

“I would like to congratulate Vincent on this appointment on several counts. First of all, for his stellar career at Bureau Veritas over the past seven years and his commitment to the Group. Secondly, for having built a strong and professional team of leaders and experts in Asia Pacific over the past five years, making us a leading player in our industry, recognized by our customers and government stakeholders. And finally, for embodying so proudly the mission and purpose of Bureau Veritas - Shaping a World of Trust by ensuring responsible progress”.

About Vincent Bourdil

Vincent Bourdil joined Bureau Veritas in 2016 to build and drive the Global Food Service Line. In 2019, he was promoted to Vice President of CIF South-East Asia, based in Singapore. In 2020, Vincent became the Senior Vice President for South-East Asia and Pacific Regions, where he has successfully led a deep business acceleration towards a more diversified and sustainable portfolio, driving superior growth generation and enhanced performance.

Vincent is an ardent advocate of Bureau Veritas as ‘a company with purpose’ which nurtures talents willing to make a positive impact.

His early career spanned various global multinational organizations across different market sectors, including Retail and Digital Business Process Transformation. He also worked and studied internationally including in Afghanistan, French Guiana and Hungary. Prior to joining Bureau Veritas, he was the Managing Director of Food for a leader in the Testing sector in France.

Vincent Bourdil graduated from HEC Paris.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.



