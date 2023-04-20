English French

REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF APRIL 20, 2023

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rexel was held today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders approved all the resolutions. The results of the votes and the video webcast are available on the Company's website: https://www.rexel.com/en/medias/events/2023-annual-general-shareholders-meeting/

Distribution of 1.20 euros per share

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 1.20 euros per share (in line with the distribution policy of at least 40% of recurring net income), by deduction from the issue premium and paid in cash. The ex-dividend date for this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is May 9, 2023. The payment date will be May 11, 2023.

Compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer



All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Financial authorizations

All the financial delegations and authorizations whose adoption or renewal was submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were approved.

Appointment and renewal of Directors’ terms of office

The shareholders approved the appointment as independent directors of Steven Borges and Marie-Christine Lombard and the renewal of Ian Meakins’ term of office for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the committees

The Board of Directors meeting held after the Shareholders’ Meeting:

- reappointed Ian Meakins as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his term of office as Director.

- appointed Agnès Touraine as Vice-Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and Senior Independent Director for the remainder of her term as Director, i.e. until the 2026 Shareholders’ Meeting

- entrusted the monitoring of CSR to the Nominating Committee, named, as of today, as the Nominating, Governance and CSR Committee

- appointed Barbara Dalibard as Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee.

The Board of Directors also took note of the appointment by the CFDT trade union of Antoine Hermelin as a director representing employees on the Board of Directors, effective April 13, 2023. He succeeds Julien Bonnel, who has left the Group. Antoine Hermelin has been an employee of Rexel France since 2006, where he has held various sales positions, before joining the HQ in positions relating to data and digital such as Customer Personalization and Journey Manager. He is currently Head of Category Management. He holds a BTS in Industrial Automation Maintenance. In accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, the Board of Directors has appointed Antoine Hermelin as a member of the Compensation Committee.

At the end of the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors was composed of 13 directors. Excluding directors representing employees, the Board includes five women, i.e. 45% of its members, in accordance with Article L. 225-18-1 of the Commercial Code.

The new committee membership is as follows:

Nomination, Governance and Corporate social responsibility Committee Compensation Committee Audit and Risks Committee Agnès Touraine Barbara Dalibard François Auque Brigitte Cantaloube Marie-Christine Lombard Marcus Alexanderson Toni Killebrew Brigitte Cantaloube Steven Borges Marcus Alexanderson François Henrot Ian Meakins Ian Meakins Ian Meakins Maria Richter Maria Richter Antoine Hermelin Barbara Dalibard

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 21 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €18.7 billion in 2022.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

