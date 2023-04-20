Global Sales of Dual Arm Robot Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 11.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 23.9 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dual arm robot market is estimated to exceed US$ 8.1 Billion by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 11.4% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.



Due to the fact that they feature two robotic arms rather than just one, dual-arm robots are distinctive in their features and design. From the side of their base, they project outward-pointing arms. These robots typically have more axes than single six-axis robots because they have two arms.

A twin-arm robot may have four to fifteen axes, allowing for a greater range of motion. Similar to single-arm robots, each arm has a fixed payload capacity and reach. They can work together or separately to achieve extreme productivity. The use of two robot arms together can transfer parts from one to the other or allow one arm to hold a part while the other manipulates it.

Dual-arm robots are good for automating complicated jobs because they offer more versatility due to their many degrees of freedom. The majority of twin-arm robots are employed in material handling tasks such as robotic packing, machine tending, automated part transfer, and machine loading and unloading.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 23.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 11.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 140 Tables No. of Figures 119 Figures



Key Takeaways from Study

Global dual arm robots market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% reaching the valuation of US$ 23.9 Billion by the end of 2033.

reaching the valuation of by the end of 2033. The global dual arm robots market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 9.6% during 2018 to 2022.

during By application segment, packaging is likely to account for 19.2% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023.

of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of in 2023. East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 3.2 Billion by 2023 end.

over the forecast period, as it will be valued at by 2023 end. Under orientation segment, five degrees of freedom sub segment, is estimated to account for approximately a 32.3% share in 2023.

share in 2023. Germany in Europe region provides more revenue generation opportunities and is expected to capture a market share of 31% in 2023.

“Demand for dual arm robot in the wide application of material handling will lead to additional revenue growth”, says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in Dual Arm Robot Market Report

ABB

Comau

Hitachi, Ltd.

KAWADA Robotics Corporation.

Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Market Development

As these robots are just now entering the market, the dual-arm robot market is distinct and has a small number of market players. Manufacturers must therefore distinguish their products from the competition by including cutting-edge technology and distinctive characteristics. Because of the intense competition, robot prices may need to decrease in order to maintain market share, which could have a negative impact on manufacturers' profit margins. However, over the forecast period, number of market players would increase leading to bridging of demand supply gap for the dual arm robot.

Segmentation of Dual Arm Robot Industry Research

By Type : Transversely Articulated Longitudinal Articulated

By Orientation : Four Degrees of Freedom Five Degrees of Freedom Six Degrees of Freedom Seven Degrees of Freedom

By Application : Packaging Palletizing Material handling Painting Welding Assembly Inspection Cutting Dispensing

By End Use Vertical : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Dual Arm Robots market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (transversely articulated, longitudinal articulated), orientation (four degrees of freedom, five degrees of freedom, six degrees of freedom, seven degrees of freedom), application (packaging, palletizing, material handling, painting, welding, assembly, inspection, cutting, dispensing), end use industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, logistics & warehousing, packaging, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

