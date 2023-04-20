Introducing the Future of Trading; WeCopyTrade

Vancouver, Canada, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeCopyTrade is excited to announce the launch of their new platform that empowers both novice and expert traders to connect and profit from one another. As a social trading platform, WeCopyTrade aims to create a community of traders whom prospective investors can follow, copy or learn from.

The WeCopyTrade platform offers several products designed to enhance the trading experience of investors. One such product is Copy Trading. This feature allows investors/traders to select and copy the trades of leading trading experts. This unique feature is particularly useful as it allows investors with little to no experience to profit from the market without having to make any active trades themselves.

However, the trading experts/masters are not left out, they also have the opportunity to make extra profits via the monthly subscription fees from each investor who uses or copies their trades. WeCopyTrade ensures that both parties make great ROI.

WeCopyTrade platform offers Flash News, which allows traders/investors to stay up-to-date with the latest news from all markets, including Currencies, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Gold, Precious Metals, and Commodities. It is a great way for traders/investors to stay informed about the markets, as it provides real-time updates about the latest news, events, and developments. It also includes in-depth analysis of the news and its impact on the markets. It also allows traders/investors to quickly react to changes in the markets, as well as stay ahead of the competition.

WeCopyTrade also provides insights to analyze the behavior and habit of investors, WeCopyTrade provides personalized content to help traders maximize their earnings potential in the market.

"We look forward to earning global trust from the trading community," said the founder, Tuan Nguyen

WeCopyTrade has a long range vision and makes constant efforts to become the world’s leading technology platform for social network copy trading by connecting professional traders and signal providers with investors. In the future, WeCopyTrade is planning to launch several ambitious projects that include developing its proprietary AI tools, adding several new exchanges and products, and expanding its presence globally.

This vision has since kept them on their toes until they are able to help investors:

1. Generate an extra source of income.

2. To easily analyze and evaluate the performance of traders as well as manage their portfolios with ease.

3. Simplify the solutions for trading and investment as these are highly specialized areas that require great time and effort.

Lastly, WeCopyTrade's platform includes a Social Profile/Page; this social network is like Twitter but focuses on investors to display detailed information about their individual brands or organizations, certifications from the community, and also enables them to comment, interact, and share news and opinions.

In their quest to make trading easier and profitable, WeCopyTrade sets out another project called “WeMasterTrade”, here, traders can choose to become a master on the platform by publicizing their trading strategies, with analytical charts that show their profits in a transparent way to help investors consider and choose the right trader, thereby allowing them to copy their trades and earn more significant returns.

WeMasterTrade is part of the WeCopyTrade ecosystem for the purpose:

1. Provide knowledge and experience in trading and investing through lessons from basic to advanced level. Helping new traders to build their own strategies, thereby making money in the market.

2. WeMasterTrade is a platform that provides beginners with the tools and resources they need to start trading and investing, including tutorials, coaching videos, webinars and other educational content. It also helps new traders build their own strategies, from which they can experiment on a demo environment to test the effectiveness without taking any risks.

3. After the training and experiment with the demo profile, the investors/students are subjected to an examination where their understanding about the trading markets will be tested. WeMasterTrade then provides real funds for investors/students that meets the pass mark of the examination to trade with. This means, they won’t have to use their own money to start trading. Besides, as professional traders from WeMasterTrade, they can also share a strategy on WeCopyTrade, which will also help them have an additional source of income from copyists, building an expert image for themselves.

Overall, WeMasterTrade is a great platform for traders who want to learn and improve their skills in trading and investing. With the help of its courses, signals, indicators, and community platform, traders can gain more knowledge and experience, and become more successful in their trading and investing endeavors.



About WeCopyTrade

WeCopyTrade is the heart of WeCopy Fintech inc which is the Fintech Company based in Vancouver, Canada. Their aim is to provide the most up-to-date service of automated copy trading for various financial instruments, which optimizes the connection between signal providers and copy investors better than any other platforms. WeCopyFintech is a leading provider of innovative technologies and services that enable traders to develop well-trained trading teams.

WeCopyTrade is a global social trading platform that connects traders and investors to profit from each other. WeCopyTrade's unique social features give traders and investors a custom experience tailored to their specific needs. To learn more, please visit https://wecopytrade.com/about-us



