Abstracts Published from the 17th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress

Boca Raton, FL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth annual Scientific Poster Sessions, hosted within the 17th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) at the Boston Park Plaza in Oct. 2022, allowed investigators from around the world to share the latest data from current clinical research with conference attendees. Presented in the form of posters detailing their original research abstracts, the Scientific Poster Sessions conveyed practical solutions to improve clinical practice and provided cutting-edge and comprehensive strategies and solutions to enhance conference attendees' skills in the cardiometabolic field.

After the conclusion of last year's 17th Annual CMHC, all accepted and presented abstracts were published in the peer-reviewed Postgraduate Medicine, posted on the CMHC website and published in the post-show report. Those submissions published in Postgraduate Medicine can be found here: https://www.tandfonline.com/toc/ipgm20/135/sup2

For this year's 18th Annual CMHC, clinicians who have completed original research relevant to the cardiometabolic and cardiorenal audience are again invited to submit their own work for consideration by visiting the Call for Abstracts page. Authors of accepted abstracts for the 18th Annual CMHC will be notified on or before Monday, September 11, 2023. Accepted and presented abstracts in 2023 will once more be published in the peer-reviewed Postgraduate Medicine, posted on the CMHC website and published in the annual post-show report.

Please email info@cardiometabolichealth.org for more information on how to submit an original abstract or for assistance registering for the 18th Annual CMHC conference.

On Oct. 18-21, 2023, Cardiometabolic Health Congress will host the 18th Annual CMHC in Boston, where world-renowned experts will present on the latest developments in cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity, and lifestyle, type 2 diabetes, lipids, and more. Providers in any field of medicine interested in whole-patient cardiometabolic and cardiorenal health are welcome to attend the event.

Postgraduate Medicine is a peer-reviewed medical journal that provides relevant, useful, and authoritative medical information to help physicians solve clinical problems and improve patient care. With contributions from leading physicians and researchers from around the world, the journal provides a cutting-edge perspective on the most recent developments across many medical specialties.