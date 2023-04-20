Good360 Names Three New Members to the Board of Directors

Alexandria, VA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that it is adding three new members to its Board of Directors. Libby Johnson McKee, Nancy Oliphant Ryan, and Colleen Williams assume their posts on Good360’s Board effective immediately.

Libby Johnson McKee is a technology and business leader known for developing pioneering strategies in the circular economy and delivering exceptional business outcomes in the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce space. As the former Director of Returns, ReCommerce and Transportation Sustainability at Amazon, she brings an extensive track record of unlocking potential and leading large-scale change across multiple global businesses. She also spearheaded the relationship between Amazon and Good360, which led to more than 100 million items donated in 2022 alone. Johnson McKee has effectively aligned and inspired high-performing teams to deliver innovative technology, groundbreaking customer experiences, operational efficiency, and robust revenue and profit growth.

Nancy Oliphant Ryan is Associate Chief Counsel and Global ESG Lead at The Cigna Group, where she heads the company’s environmental, social, and governance function. In this role, Oliphant Ryan leads The Cigna Group’s strategy to advance its continued leadership on ESG issues that are central to the company’s mission and most important to its stakeholders. Oliphant Ryan previously served as Cigna’s Global Lead for Executive Compensation and Shareholder Services. Before joining Cigna, she was a Partner in the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation group at Blank Rome LLP.

Colleen Williams is a management consulting executive and retired Partner of RSM US LLP, where she led the nonprofit and government industry practice as a Specialist Partner in the firm’s Philadelphia office marketplace. During her career of more than four decades, Williams focused her work on serving nonprofit and government clients. With extensive experience in auditing, accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, compliance, and more, she frequently presented at industry conferences.

The appointments come during a period of significant growth for Good360, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. In 2022, the organization impacted more than 20 million people in need by distributing over $2.5 billion in essential items--a 42% increase in the number of lives impacted compared to 2021.

“We are excited to further expand our Board of Directors with new members who bring a depth and breadth of experience across multiple industry sectors that are highly relevant to Good360,” said Mark White, Good360’s Chairman of the Board. “As we continue to experience remarkable growth, we look forward to working with Libby, Nancy, and Colleen to continue along that trajectory.”

The three new appointments will add two seats to Good360’s Board, with current Board Member and Vice Chair Peter Resnick’s term ending on March 31, 2023.

“I want to thank Peter for his tireless service to Good360 over the last 12 years,” said White. “He has been a tremendous asset to Good360’s Board and we will miss him.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $14 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.