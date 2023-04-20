CHW Launches Third Annual FASHION BLOOMS Featuring Latest Trends in Fashion, Food, and Design

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is thrilled to present the third annual FASHION BLOOMS across the country: Vancouver and Calgary on May 4, 2023 and Toronto on May 11, 2023. It is a national fundraising event featuring the latest trends in fashion, food, and design.



Now in its third year, CHW is taking the annual Fashion Blooms event to a whole new level by introducing guests to the immersive world of FASHION. Guests will enjoy the latest trends in fashion, mingle with young professionals, walk the red carpet, and be surrounded by engaging visuals and entertainment.

“CHW has entered a new era, engaging the next generation of supporters proving that we ‘aren’t your Bubbie’s CHW.’ Immerse yourself in fashion for one unforgettable evening, and don’t forget to stay for the after party!” said Barb Rosenstein, CHW Fashion Blooms Honorary Chair.

The Toronto FASHION BLOOMS will take place at Audi York on May 11, 2023, and will feature a fashion show curated by Amy Polovoy @thestyleheiress. Guests will walk the red carpet, enjoy music and production provided by Magen Boys Entertainment, and be immersed in a fashion extravaganza.

Vancouver and Calgary are both hosting FASHION BLOOMS on May 4, 2023. In Calgary, at Gibson Fine Art, guests will enjoy live music, a silent auction, and original art by Canadian fashion illustrator Rachael Meckling. At Brian Jessel BMW in Vancouver, guests will enjoy a fashion show featuring After Five Fashion and YA The Label, entertainment by DJ Holla Holly, food by Savoury Chef, a silent auction, and more.

To register, participants can visit www.fashionblooms.ca. FASHION BLOOMS proceeds support the CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel. Funds raised will benefit scholarships for at-risk students to provide advancements in education while also providing innovative equipment to enhance the future of the Israeli fashion industry.

The CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design awards academic degrees in a wide variety of creative fields, including graphic design, architecture, and fashion. This institution is building academic excellence and becoming a major influencer and innovator in the world of design. A highly respected institution of higher learning, the pluralistic student body includes Arab, Druze, Ethiopian, Jewish, and Christian students who learn together with peaceful coexistence.

