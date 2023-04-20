CAGR of 4.6% | Global Insect Pest Control Market Size To Surpass USD 20.43 Billion By 2032

New York, United States , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insect Pest Control Market Size is to grow from USD 12.98 billion in 2022 to USD 20.43 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the projected period. With rising food demand and increased awareness of insect-borne diseases, the global insect pest control market appears to have an opportunity for growth. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the adoption of innovative pest control products and services, as well as a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly pest control methods.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Zevo, America's fastest growing pest control brand1, has announced the launch of its new On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellents, which offer odorless, non-sticky, and long-lasting protection against mosquitos and ticks.

In May 2021, ADAMA has completed the purchase of Huifeng (China). ADAMA completed the purchase of a 51% stake in Huifeng's key crop protection synthesis and formulation facilities, significantly expanding ADAMA's commercial presence in China's insect pest control market.

Market Overview:

Insect pest control is the process of handling and regulating insect distribution through the use of various techniques. This technique can be used to protect trees, wood, crop production, and people from insect infestation. Pests are generally unwanted organisms that pose a threat to both property and human health. Among the numerous control procedures used are physical control methods, biological control methods, chemical control methods, and other control methods. Insect pest control products are used in a wide range of applications, including residential buildings, commercial and non-commercial institutions, livestock, and the industrial sector. The bulk end-users, which include hospitals, airports, hotels, commercial establishments, factories, and manufacturing plants, drive the demand for insect pest control. Non-commercial institutions, storage and transportation facilities, and public landscapes additionally contribute to the market. However, traditional insecticides can be harmful to both human health and the environment. These concerns have resulted in a shift towards more sustainable pest control methods, which may be less effective than traditional methods, limiting the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 151 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Insect Pest Control Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Termites, Cockroaches, Bedbugs, Flies, Ants, and Others), By Control Method (Biological, Chemical, & Physical), By Form (Dry and Liquid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032”.

The mosquito control segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the prediction period.

The global insect pest control market is classified into mosquitoes, termites, cockroaches, bedbugs, flies, ants, and others. Because of the significant public health concerns associated with mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and Zika virus, the mosquito control segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The increasing awareness of these diseases, as well as the need for effective mosquito control measures, are driving the growth of this market segment.

The chemical segment is estimated to hold the largest share over the forecast period.

The global insect pest control market is divided into three segments based on control method: biological, chemical, and physical. The chemical segment is expected to have the largest share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to chemical control methods, which are highly effective in controlling insect pests and are widely used in a variety of applications, including agricultural pest control and others.

The liquid segment is anticipated to hold the largest market of insect pest control market over the forecast period.

The global insect pest control market is classified into two types: dry and liquid. Among these, the liquid segment is expected to have the largest market share of the insect pest control market over the forecast period. The growth can be accelerated as liquid products, such as sprays and insecticides, are more versatile and can be used to control a broader range of insects, including those commonly found outdoors, such as mosquitoes, flies, and ticks. In contrast, dry products such as baits and powders are typically used for indoor pest control and are effective against a narrower range of insects.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Insect Pest Control Market during the projected period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the global insect pest control market during the study period. This is primarily due to factors such as increased public awareness of the health risks associated with insect-borne diseases, increased demand for environmentally friendly pest control solutions, and a greater emphasis on public health and sanitation. The United States is the largest market in North America for insect pest control products, owing to factors such as a high prevalence of insect-borne diseases like Lyme disease and West Nile virus, as well as a strong emphasis on pest control in residential and commercial settings. The Asia Pacific insect pest control market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, a growing population, and rising demand for food safety and hygiene are driving the market for insect pest control products in the Asia Pacific region. Because of the rising demand for insect pest control products in countries such as China and India, this region's market is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Insect Pest Control Market include ADAMA, Rentokil Initial Group, Bayer, Ecolab, BASF, Arrow Exterminators, Inc., FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Korea Henkel home care Co. Ltd, Bell Laboratories Inc., Syngenta, Ensystex, Terminix, Rollins, Inc., and Others.

