The Global Face Concealer Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

It covers up facial imperfections and discoloration. Women and those in the glamour industry are the primary users. Similar to foundation, except it is applied to specific parts of the face instead of the entire face.



As per skin tones & skin types, several forms of concealer should be utilized. As a result, firms have created a variety of hues and tones to accommodate diverse skin tones. The producers sell concealers in various basic colors, like red, orange, and green, in addition to many natural skin tones. They are now among the most widely used facial cosmetics products.



In addition, there are numerous sizes and packaging available on the market, such as tubes, chapsticks, bottles, and powder packages. These products are commonly accessible at supermarkets, department stores, retail outlets, and shopping malls. The world’s facial cosmetic industry is increasing rapidly, fueling the face concealer market’s expansion.



The worldwide need for facial cosmetics rise due to the growing trend of polished appearances and maintained personalities. Also, a rise in spending power contributes to the expansion of the face concealer market. Furthermore, the increase in the number of women in the workforce is also anticipated to be a major driver boosting the face concealer market. Also, the availability of concealers on e-commerce platforms has enhanced their global sales.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer spending patterns, causing a drop in the face concealer market’s growth. While cosmetics for the face do not fall under the category of "essential goods and services," the sale has decreased due to different government regulations and many efforts designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Due to the global closure of salons or other services, introducing the fatal virus has increased consumer reluctance to visit beauty salons. As customers began spending more time at home, the demand for grooming services declined, resulting in decreased product sales.



Market Growth Factors



Rising ageing population



A growing percentage of middle-aged individuals feel age-related anxiety because of the rising number of visible signs of aging. Extrinsic or chronological aging, for instance, produces variations in facial appearance, including loss of skin suppleness and collagen, melanin synthesis, reduction in dermal collagen, and hair follicles, the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, and an increase in hyperpigmentation. Extrinsic aging, caused by the environment, stress, pollution, and diet, similarly affects the dermis, damaging collagen and elastin. As a result, it is anticipated that consumers will have more disposable income over the forecast period, which will fuel the growth of the face concealer market.



Extensive advertising through social media platforms



The increase in internet utilization has led to a commensurate surge in the awareness of face concealers. These items are rapidly being made available for online purchase to meet customers’ demands. In addition, companies that offer cosmetics have begun marketing their products online in foreign countries. Several third-party distributors market these items to a wider audience. These portals deliver a vast assortment of products to places and regions that lack suppliers or distributors. Hence, the market expansion will be accelerated over the forecast period.



Market Restraining Factors



Presence of counterfeit products



Due to the extensive accessibility to an array of counterfeit cosmetic products, customers are directly influenced to buy unbranded, low-quality cosmetics products rather than reputable brands. As a consequence of this, customers may end up purchasing cosmetic goods that include ingredients that are hazardous to their health. Furthermore, using such cosmetics causes undesirable skin conditions such as rashes, skin wrinkles, and swelling, which, in the end, decreases the desire of customers to purchase more cosmetic items, further hindering the market’s potential for growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the face concealer market is segmented into liquid concealer, cream concealer, stick and balm. In 2021, the liquid concealer segment held the highest revenue share in the face concealer market. The most prevalent type of concealer is liquid concealer for the face. It is a good option for almost all skin types due to its numerous benefits. Liquid concealers often offer complete coverage and are good for dark circles, concealing imperfections, and acne. While the majority of concealers are good for all skin types, liquid concealers with a matte finish must be avoided by those with excessively dry skin since they will accentuate flaky areas.



Gender Outlook



On the basis of gender, the face concealer market is divided into men, women and unisex. The men’s segment covered a considerable revenue share in the face concealer market in 2021. One of the primary reasons men use concealer is to mask the appearance of scars, acne, and spots. Men who suffer from redness, skin irritation, and even uneven skin tone might be fascinated by concealer; nevertheless, for significant problem areas on the face, combining concealer with a men’s foundation remains the most effective method.



End User Outlook



By end user, the face concealer market is classified into personal and commercial. In 2021, the personal segment dominated the face concealer market by generating the highest revenue share. The expansion of the personal segment is attributable to the global population’s rising use of face concealer products for personal use, as cosmetics are a need for consumers. As the world population increases and individuals become more aware of the importance of adopting sustainable cosmetics, cosmetics are expanding in popularity among consumers.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the face concealer market is bifurcated into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. The online segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the face concealer market in 2021. The expansion can be ascribed to consumers’ access to products manufactured in a foreign country via online retail. Customers who desire a product from a certain brand but cannot access a physical store can easily acquire it from internet portals. As a result, online retailers frequently sell the most popular things. E-commerce enables people to shop from any location and offers a vast selection of goods. Hence, online retailers have been attracting customers from over the globe.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the face concealer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific led the face concealer market with the maximum revenue share. Increased acceptance of population growth, western lifestyle, and rising disposable incomes of customers in developing nations are the primary factors driving market expansion. In addition, a greater understanding of skin care products and their advantages has contributed to expanding the industry. Innovative skin care product launches in developing regions give market participants growth opportunities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Shiseido Company Limited, L’Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Weleda AG, Avon Products, Inc. (Natura & Co Holding SA), Amway Corporation, and Pacifica Beauty LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Liquid Concealer



• Cream Concealer



• Stick



• Balm



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarket/Supermarket



• Specialty Stores



• Online Channel



• Others



By End User



• Personal



• Commercial



By Gender



• Women



• Men



• Unisex



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Shiseido Company Limited



• L’Oreal Group



• Unilever PLC



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• Weleda AG



• Avon Products, Inc. (Natura & Co Holding SA)



• Amway Corporation



• Pacifica Beauty LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

