The Global Fixed Switch Cabinet Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fixed Switch Cabinet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449921/?utm_source=GNW

As part of the power systems power generation, distribution, transmission, and electrical energy conversion processes, the fixed switch cabinet’s main duties include opening, closing, controlling, and protecting electrical equipment.



It also includes delicate mechanical, electrical, and electronic components for driving, control, power supply, and safety. These parts often have a high level of quality. Various electrical equipment is now more necessary than ever because of the energy production boom and the rapid expansion of power in rural areas. The main trends in the fixed switch cabinet industry include growing regional government initiatives for bringing electricity to isolated locations and increased investment in this sector.



Also, consumers receive a host of advantages from fixed switch cabinets. In complex electrical substations, these are primarily used to resist changeable operating voltage in very unstable environmental conditions. The development of new industrial structures, like powerplants for dependable and safe operation, is also anticipated to propel the expansion of the fixed switch cabinet market.



The industrial sector is anticipated to grow as a result of increased investments in the development of renewable energy sources and supportive government policies for emerging technology. Additionally, growth in infrastructure, as well as renewable energy source demand, is anticipated to present profitable prospects for market advancement in the coming years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the pandemic, there was a sharp rise in demand for specific types of fixed switch cabinets, such as those used to house door and interior components, which are often mounted on panels or come in the shape of drawer units. This resulted from the pandemic-related requirement for remote working capabilities and increased automation. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the fixed switch cabinet market conflicted, as the demand for the product increased in some sectors while it decreased in others.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing development of renewable energy systems globally



Governments worldwide are refocusing their attention on renewable energy sources such as wind and solar due to the growing environmental issues related to the usage of nuclear power and fossil fuels. Therefore, developing green energy infrastructures is a top priority as they work to utilize renewable resources. For example, the Indian government will invest in green infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan program to reach a capacity of 25,750 MW for renewable energy by 2022. This scenario will benefit the fixed switch cabinet market.



Rising construction and remodeling of infrastructure initiatives



Since fixed switch cabinets are used more frequently in infrastructure applications, including transportation networks, electricity transmission & distribution, and energy & power, their market is predicted to expand. A growing focus on customer service and IoT connectivity in fixed switch cabinets present significant growth potential. In addition, demand for fixed switch cabinets is predicted to rise due to the high need for electrical security products, like electrical enclosures, to stop energy theft and shield electrical circuits from the elements, including rain, dust, and other elements. Therefore, in the coming years, the increasing demand for fixed switch cabinets due to numerous construction and remodeling projects will aid in expanding the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Limitation of space and use of fixed switch cabinet



A fixed cabinet is a low voltage GGD type cabinet. The units can’t be merged freely, take up a lot of space, and can’t connect to the computer, which is all drawbacks. There are also not many loops. Additionally, the fixed switch cabinet takes up a lot of space because of its size. The extension of these devices, which is required due to the alteration of a single machine, is particularly complex due to the cabinet’s module-oriented structure. The demand for devices and units of existing and future machines must be considered in each particular cabinet’s thorough and intricate design. It is common to practice putting more units and devices as a backup in the cabinet to permit later machine alteration. The backup units and equipment add to the expenditures and increase the space needed.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the fixed switch cabinet market is divided into high voltage switch cabinet and low voltage switch cabinet. The high voltage switch cabinet recorded the maximum revenue share in the fixed switch cabinet market in 2021. A device that gives electrical equipment power and protection is a high-voltage switch cabinet. It protects the system’s wiring against the transfer of dangerous voltages or currents without impairing its functionality. Moreover, access is restricted to meet safety standards and lessen risks like burns from contacting live parts.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the fixed switch cabinet market is categorized into infrastructure & utilities, energy, industrial, and others. The energy segment procured a considerable growth rate in the fixed switch cabinet market in 2021. For installing high-voltage switches, a fixed switch cabinet is employed. Distribution stations and substations are two examples of such locations, which call for numerous switching devices to be located in one spot for easy access. These cabinets are frequently found in locations with low-voltage connections but may need additional security against electrical surges and other dangers like fires.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the fixed switch cabinet market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired the largest revenue share in the fixed switch cabinet market in 2021. To reach its objective of producing a significant portion of non-fossil fuel energy yearly, China is boosting its investments in promoting clean energy generation. The Center for Strategic & International Studies reports that China’s National Energy Administration intends to invest in developing renewable energy. In addition, the governments of developing nations are taking several steps to improve the infrastructure for power distribution and electrification rates to fulfill the rising demand for electricity in urban and rural areas.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Belden, Inc., Clipsal (Schneider Electric SE), Minimax Fire Solutions International GmbH (Minimax Viking GmbH), Coslight Group Harbin Switch Co., Ltd, StarTech.com Ltd., TEWE Elektronic GmbH & Co. KG, Cannon Technologies Ltd., NUM AG and HUIMU Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• ??gh V?lt?g? ?w?t?h ??b?n?t



• Low V?lt?g? ?w?t?h ??b?n?t



By Application



• ?nfr??tru?tur? & Ut?l?t???



• Energy



• Industrial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ABB Ltd.



• Belden, Inc.



• Clipsal (Schneider Electric SE)



• Minimax Fire Solutions International GmbH (Minimax Viking GmbH)



• Coslight Group Harbin Switch Co., Ltd



• StarTech.com Ltd.



• TEWE Elektronic GmbH & Co. KG



• Cannon Technologies Ltd.



• NUM AG



• HUIMU Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________