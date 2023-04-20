CAGR of 7.7% | Global Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Size To Grow USD 360 Billion By 2032

New York, United States , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) Market Size is to grow from USD 170 Billion in 2022 to USD 360 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.

List of Key Companies

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Trefoil Therapeutics

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Price Vision Group

ProQR Therapeutics

Emmecell

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Allergan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Recent Development

In November 2022, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been successfully acquired by Alcon, a leader in worldwide eye care committed to helping people to see brilliantly. Thanks to its expanding portfolio of supplied pharmaceuticals and development pipeline, Alcon is now more prevalent in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical sector.

September 2022: An exclusive license partnership for ocular endothelial cell regeneration therapy in the region of China was reached by Celregen and Cellusion Inc.

Market Overview:

Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) is another term for corneal degeneration. Affected is the thin cell layer that lines the back of the tissue layer. The term "endothelium" is frequently used to describe this layer. When these cells begin to disappear, illness rapidly follows. The cells help to remove the excess fluid from the tissue layer. As more tissues decline the tissue layer fills with fluid, causing edema and an unclear cornea. A form of endothelial dystrophy that affects the tissue layer on the front surface of the attention is Fuchs endothelial dystrophy. A characteristic of Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy in elderly adults is bilateral, asymmetrical, and slowly contracting corneal edema. Currently, there are several therapy options for FECD, including drugs, corneal transplantation, and Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK). The majority of the market share is accounted for by corneal transplantation, which is the most frequently prescribed treatment for fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

The fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy market is driven by several reasons, including the fact that women are more likely than males to develop this condition, which often affects persons over the age of 50. The market for treatments for Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy will benefit from increased research into cellular therapy strategies and rising demand for eye care over the projected period. Furthermore, many people might not be aware of global fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, its signs or symptoms, or the current therapies. This may cause the disease's identification and treatment to be delayed, which may lead to severe difficulties and vision impairment.

The surgery segment is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on the treatment, the global fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy market is classified into medication, surgery, and others. Among these, the surgery segment is dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the surgery involving replacing the damaged endothelium layer of the cornea with healthy donor tissue and is the most widely used treatment for fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. While Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) only transplants the cornea's thin inner layer, traditional corneal transplantation involves the replacement of the entire cornea.

The cornea examination and grading segment is influencing the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the diagnosis, the global fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy market is bifurcated into cornea examination and grading, corneal tomography, corneal pachymetry, corneal cell count, and others. Among these segments, cornea examination and grading are holding the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to due to the significance of identifying the disease's severity in selecting the best course of treatment.

The hospital segment is influencing the market share growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, & others. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to grow the market during the forecast period, due to the reason that the majority of patients with advanced fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy require surgical treatment, which is frequently carried out in a hospital setting.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is dominating the market growth of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy due to there being many significant key players present, people having a lot of money to spend, and the healthcare system being well-established. Moreover, increasing the illness incidence may dominate the growth of the market.

Europe is the leading market for fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy, and it will continue to grow shortly due to the growing influence of organ donation programs, availability of various treatment options and prevention strategies, and growing government focus on organ donation policies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Fuchs endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market include Kowa Company, Ltd., Trefoil Therapeutics, AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Price Vision Group, ProQR Therapeutics, Emmecell, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis AG, and others market players.

