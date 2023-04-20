The Global Gabapentin Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gabapentin Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449919/?utm_source=GNW

It works to some extent in patients who receive gabapentin for postherpetic neuralgia or diabetic neuropathy.



Gabapentin is a GABA analog, although it does not attach to GABAA and GABAB receptors or benzodiazepine, opioid, or cannabinoid receptors. However, it can raise GABA levels and lower glutamate levels. Some people have also hypothesized that gabapentin may lessen the production of pain-related peptides and might lessen opioid-induced hyperalgesia.



Identifying a special gabapentin-binding protein as a component of the voltage-dependent calcium channel complex points to a less specific mechanism of action via modification of neurosignaling. Gabapentin works by affecting the electrical simulations in the brain and inducing neurotransmitters, which communicate between nerve cells. The gabapentin tablets and capsules are used orally in combination with other medicines. Both adults and children can use the medication.



The right amount of gabapentin depends on the drug’s brand, kind, strength, effectiveness, renal function, and other important factors (weight, age, health). The rise in the elderly population, rise in government initiatives, rise in the frequency of seizures, the convenience of purchase, investments by pharmaceutical companies in R&D, and increasing product approvals are expected to fuel market expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Those suffering from chronic pain were disproportionately affected by the negative effects of the societal changes brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. Living with chronic pain jeopardizes a person’s basic social demands for the agency, belonging, and justice. During the pandemic, ongoing or worsening chronic pain resulted from feeling more socially threatened for some people. Moreover, the restrictions on the supply chain decreased the availability of gabapentin drugs. Therefore, the pandemic had a negative impact on the gabapentin market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing utilization of gabapentin in various conditions



Gabapentin drugs are widely used to treat epilepsy, chronic pain, and restless legs syndrome. Through years of studies, it has been established that the drug can treat various other health issues. Gabapentin is one of the initial recommendations in multiple sclerosis as it lessens spasticity. It is a well-known remedy for restless legs syndrome. Uremic pruritus, which results from kidney failure, and other types of itching are both lessened by gabapentin. In cases of orthostatic or essential tremors, gabapentin might be an alternative. As a result, the demand for drugs like gabapentin rises, which will result in the expansion of the market.



Rising investments to develop stronger healthcare infrastructure



The opportunities anticipated to support the market expansion include the growth of emerging markets in developing nations, unexplored opportunities, improved bioavailability, upcoming healthcare clinics, and strategic initiatives by manufacturers. In addition, the strengthening of the healthcare infrastructure also attempts to increase the accessibility of generic and branded medications. As a result, the demand for drugs like gabapentin rises, which will result in the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing off label use is facilitating the occurrence of side effects



Gabapentin is primarily prescribed for the treatment of neuropathic pain and focal seizures. But in recent years, the medication has been prescribed for issues other than the intended. In the US and the UK, gabapentin is frequently administered off-label for conditions like anxiety disorders, non-neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. However, due to the absence of convincing scientific data supporting gabapentin’s efficacy in treating various diseases and its established negative effects, there is worry regarding its off-label use. Therefore, the absence of health reimbursement schemes, rising costs, and rigorous regulatory rules are anticipated to impede market expansion.



Dosage Form Outlook



Based on dosage form, the gabapentin market is categorized into tablet, capsule, and oral solution. The tablet segment procured a considerable growth rate in the gabapentin market in 2021. Since tablets are readily available and have a high consumption rate, the tablet segment is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period. Major products like Neurontin and Horizant are available in tablet forms. The most common are 300 mg, 600 mg, and 800 mg dosages of tablets. In addition, the segment’s key trend includes a growing demand for extended-release (ER) tablets, which improve patient compliance.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the gabapentin market is segmented into epilepsy, neuropathic pain, restless legs syndrome, and others. The epilepsy segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the gabapentin market in 2021. The dominance is associated with a worldwide rise in the incidence of active epilepsy, which necessitates ongoing pharmaceutical assistance for seizure control. In addition, more than 80% of the world’s 50 million epilepsy patients reside in the middle- and lower-income nations where access to basic drugs is limited. These factors are anticipated to accelerate gabapentin’s uptake.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the gabapentin market is fragmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment procured the highest revenue share in the gabapentin market in 2021. The segment has a competitive advantage due to the convenience of the pharmaceutical availability and reimbursement options at these pharmacies. Also, because these pharmacies have easy access to patients’ medical records, the drug prescribed is more accurate. Furthermore, these pharmacies are intended to lower total spending by encouraging generic medications.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the gabapentin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region recorded the largest revenue share in the gabapentin market in 2021. The high incidence of neurological diseases and ailments characterized by persistent discomfort in the region is attributable to the dominance. The FDA favors generic drug launches in the region, which will increase product availability. Its highest market share is partly due to numerous manufacturers, substantial healthcare spending, and benevolent reimbursement rules.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Limited, and Apotex, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Epilepsy



• Restless Legs Syndrome



• Neuropathic Pain



• Others



By Dosage Form



• Capsule



• Tablet



• Oral Solution



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Retail Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.



• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Alkem Laboratories Ltd.



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Aurobindo Pharma Limited



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



• Cipla Limited



• Apotex, Inc.



