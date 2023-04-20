The Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449917/?utm_source=GNW

Heartburn (reflux) and regurgitation are the primary esophageal symptoms defining GERD. Moreover, GERD may result in esophageal inflammation if ignored for a long time. It is linked to sleep problems and low quality of life.



Upper endoscopy, an ambulatory acid (PH) probe test, esophageal manometry, and X-rays are the primary methods used to diagnose it. Changing one’s lifestyle and using regulated drugs might help manage certain conditions, but others may also need surgery or powerful medications. Burning in the chest, dysphagia, belching, epigastric discomfort, trouble swallowing, regurgitation of food or sour liquid, and a lump in the throat are typical indications and symptoms of the condition.



Moreover, acid reflux sufferers may have a persistent cough, laryngitis, wheezing, burning or painful throat sensations, increasing asthma, and sleep difficulties at night. In rare cases, persistent reflux may result in stricture, esophagitis, metaplasia, or malignancy. The lower esophageal sphincter’s intrinsic pressure, the crural diaphragm’s extrinsic compression of the LES, and the acute angle of His are hypothesized to make up the anti-reflux barrier. Transient LES relaxations (TLESRs), LES hypotension, and physical disruption of the esophagogastric junction (EGJ), or hiatus hernia, are the three most common causes of reflux.



TLESRs, which occur during swallows to allow the passage of a bolus from the esophagus into the stomach, are the most important mechanism of reflux in healthy subjects and a significant portion of GERD patients. They are also induced by secondary peristalsis, which starts from the mid-esophagus due to a vago-vagal reflex beginning with the activation of gastric receptors primarily located in the sub-cardiac region. As a result, the primary factor that causes a TLESR is stomach distension, often brought on by gastric air or the presence of food, which explains why TLESRs are mostly a postprandial event.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market negatively during the pandemic phase. COVID-19’s effects on many aspects of human health have been extensively discussed since the start of the pandemic, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is no exception. There was a worry that the virus may move beyond the GI (gastrointestinal) tract by generating symptoms in other organ systems, such as the respiratory system, through a gut-lung axis or by causing infection or inflammation. The gut, the body’s biggest immunological organ, may be home to colonies of COVID-19 virus, which reproduces quickly. Because of the association between COVID-19 and GERD shown by such analysis and research, the market growth was hampered significantly.



High intake of fast food causing digestive diseases



Fast food naturally raises the chance of bloating, stomach ulcers, and sometimes even stomach cancer since it includes a variety of hazardous substances, chemicals, and excessive amounts of salt. If the body absorbs more salt (from fast food), the sodium will retain more water, which may cause stomach pain and abdominal swelling or bloating. Fast food consumption among adults rose with wealth while decreasing with age. Fast food consumption was similar across men and women, with a more significant proportion of men eating it for lunch and a higher proportion of women eating it as a snack. The growing consumption of fast food globally will increase the cases of gastroesophageal reflux diseases and propel market growth.



The surging consumption of alcohol



Personal factors include age, gender, domestic circumstances, and socioeconomic status. Although no one risk factor predominates, those who are more vulnerable to alcohol-related problems are more likely to use alcohol. Less wealthy individuals have more significant health and social issues due to alcohol use than more affluent individuals. Studies have also shown that drinking alcohol increases the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The growing use of alcohol will have an impact on the disease’s overall prevalence and may help drive the gastroesophageal reflux diseases market expansion.



Some side effects associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease’s medications



Antacids may cause allergies in certain persons and make it more likely for people to become allergic to certain foods. Antacid side effects are often caused by improper dosage. Several antacids include calcium, including Maalox, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Tums. A calcium overdose is possible if the patient takes them in excess or longer than recommended. Symptoms of too much calcium include nausea, vomiting, altered mental state, and kidney stones. Alkalosis may also result from too much calcium. The body can’t produce enough acid in this state for it to work effectively. It might indicate another disease if the patient feels they need to take a lot of antacids to feel better.



Based on type, the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market is segmented into antacids, H2 receptor blockers, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and pro-kinetic agents. The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) segment acquired a significant revenue share in the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market in 2021. This is due to the fact that it is the most often recommended family of medications for treating heartburn and conditions linked to acidity. They work by inhibiting acid production in the stomach’s parietal cells. Both over-the-counter and prescription PPIs are offered. Omeprazole and lansoprazole are two medications that have been around the longest and are thus the most well-known to doctors and patients.



Region-wise, the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market in 2021. This is owing to the increased incidence of GERD in the local population and the rising use of GERD therapies. Also, there are more and more campaigns to raise public awareness of the problem, driving up demand for GERD treatments. The campaign aimed to provide GERD sufferers with simple-to-follow recipes that are reflux-friendly.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AstraZeneca PLC, Eisai Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medigus Ltd., Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Hetero Labs Limited).



