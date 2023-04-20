The Global GPS Tracking Device Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Deployment, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449916/?utm_source=GNW

Navigation, positioning, and timing are the three types of data that GPS tracking monitors. One of the most cutting-edge inventions of the present time is the GPS tracking system.



As it develops, more fleets are utilizing it to track their automobiles and get directions anywhere in the world. In order to monitor its real-time information on people, things, and vehicles, the entire market has increased demands in transportation, IT, and telecommunications. The online GPS tracker helps boost consumer and business security and safety.



Due to rising internet usage on smartphones and other portable devices, digital maps are rapidly expanding. GPS tracking gadgets are in high demand due to the growing use of digital maps. Furthermore, for route planning and navigation, most autonomous vehicles employ digital map systems. The main growth catalysts for the GPS tracking device market include recent developments in digital maps, like 3D maps, and how simple it is to understand and find a position.



The market is expected to grow due to GPS tracking device hardware and software advancements. Software, distance computations, and other techniques can be used to make technological improvements like real-time tracking and associated information retrieval possible. The market is expanding due to greater software updates and enhancements to the devices’ usability and effectiveness.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic breakout presented the industry with never-before-seen difficulties. Governments worldwide imposed lockdown and social isolation regulations to stop the virus’s relentless spread. The lockdowns caused sectors, including the automotive industry, to stop production, assembly, and manufacturing across Europe, America, and Asia. The demand for both commercial and passenger cars suffered due to the shutdown. The impact of low demand for the product was also seen in the development of software and hardware for vehicle tracking systems. Therefore, the pandemic had a negative impact on the GPS tracking device market.



Market Growth Factors



Globally rising demand for commercial automobiles



GPS monitoring systems can find automobiles that use GPS to pinpoint their exact location. This makes monitoring even more important for safety and effective functioning. As a result, many commercial cars are fitted with GPS devices. Commercial vehicle sales, therefore, rise, supporting the GPS tracking device industry. Furthermore, it is also projected that the e-commerce sector’s growing influence will raise demand for tracking systems in light and medium commercial vehicles. Therefore, all these factors will benefit the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.



Growing usage of GPS-based tracking and monitoring in various marine applications



GPS data is being used more frequently by mariners and oceanographers for buoy placement and underwater surveys. Effectively managing maritime port facilities is being improved by incorporating geographic information software (GIS) and GPS technology. With smart boat technology and a built-in GPS tracking system coupled with international LTE cellular connectivity, many industry participants have introduced next-generation linked boat devices. It is determined that these technological developments will drive the market in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors



Poor user experience from the usage of nonstandard products and environmental factors



Environmental factors such as tall structures, dense vegetation, cloud cover, rain, and dense foliage can weaken the GPS signal. As a result, findings or tracking are occasionally delayed. A clean line of sight (LoS) between the satellite and the receiver is necessary for the GPS tracking unit to function well in many devices or systems; alternatively, the signal may suffer. A poor consumer experience, as well as low quality, are also the results of the low-cost and inferior GPS tracking devices that many providers and manufacturers sell to obtain a competitive advantage. The market for GPS tracking device is constrained by these limitations.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the GPS tracking device market is segmented into standalone trackers, OBD devices and advance trackers. The on board diagnostics segment garnered a significant revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. Many functionalities are available with On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) trackers. It is more suited for monitoring vehicles and is simpler to set up and use. The tracker will continuously monitor the vehicle as soon as it is installed. Internet access allows for sporadic monitoring of the vehicle’s actions. The OBD GPS tracker device may store and download the recorded location data to any internet-connected gadget.



Deployment Outlook



On the basis of deployment, the GPS tracking device market is divided into commercial vehicles and cargo & containers. The commercial vehicles segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. The segment is rising because for businesses that employ automobiles, commercial GPS tracking is quite practical and gaining popularity. Users of GPS devices for commercial vehicles can improve business operations by knowing the exact position of vehicles at all times. Adding a GPS tracker that interacts with mapping software enhances dispatch, routing, and safety, lowers fuel costs, and expands the range of tasks that may be finished.



Industry Outlook



By industry, the GPS tracking device market is classified into transportation & logistics, construction, government, oil & gas, metals & mining and others. The construction segment procured a remarkable growth rate in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. Construction businesses can manage expensive types of machinery, such as towers, mobile cranes, generators, compressors, service cars, and heavy trucks, with the use of GPS. As a result, it has proven to be a crucial business tool in this sector. Moreover, it is employed for all construction-related assets. As a result, the demand for it is growing in this industry, driving the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the GPS tracking device market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region acquired the highest revenue share in the GPS tracking device market in 2021. The center of the automotive industry as well as related technological advancements, is in Europe. Numerous enterprises manufacture commercial vehicles in the region. The development of telematics technology, with most businesses currently using telematics in fleet management, is the primary reason propelling the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TomTom N.V., Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation), Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC, CalAmp Corp, Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.), Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Teltonika, ATrack Technology, Inc. and Ruptela.



Recent strategies deployed in GPS Tracking Device Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2022: CalAmp partnered with Bristlecone, a provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. Following the partnership, the companies aimed to create joint solutions that utilize real-time data from CalAmp’s edge computing devices, Supply Chain Visibility sensors, and CalAmp Telematics Cloud and Bristlecone’s expertise in providing end-to-end supply chain transformation services powered by analytics and AI for building enterprise-ready automation and logistics visibility solutions.



Jun-2022: CalAmp announced a partnership with Techmatics, a leader in transport and compliance. The company would provide commercial and public fleet operators with guaranteed Techmatics’ apollo Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution in addition to CalAmp’s edge computing devices, enabling them to record and log crucial data required for regulatory compliance.



Mar-2022: CalAmp signed a partnership agreement with Noregon, the vehicle data expert, for providing predictive maintenance and remote vehicle diagnostics capabilities to logistics, transportation, and fleet operators. In order to enable proactive alerts to vehicle issues before critical failures occur, this partnership will combine real-time data insights from CalAmp iOnTM fleet management software, edge computing, and cloud platform services with predictive algorithms in Noregon’s TripVision remote diagnostic software.



Oct-2021: Orbcomm partnered with Noregon, an IoT company focused on connected vehicle solutions, for offering their TripVision® remote diagnostic software seamlessly to Orbcomm’s vehicle customers. By including advanced vehicle and safety diagnostics for a comprehensive, real-time view of fleet fitness without the need for additional hardware, TripVision improves ORBCOMM’s fleet telematics solution. Customers of ORBCOMM may monitor all makes and models of heavy-duty vehicles using TripVision, and they can also check computed health and safety scores based on faults on all components to maximize fleet performance and uptime.



Oct-2021: CalAmp came into partnership with FAIRWAYiQ, a company engaged in developing and offering performance management solutions. Following the partnership, the former company is delivering its CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC) and edge computing devices to the latter company for enhancing its golf course operations and golf cart fleet management platform. This partnership enables FAIRWAYiQ to offer golf course operators real-time visibility over gameplay and operations—connected intelligence at the edge to optimize course maintenance, player pace-of-play, and ultimately each golfer’s experience.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Apr-2021: Sensata Technologies acquired Xirgo Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of telematics and data insight. The acquisition advanced the former company’s smart & connected megatrend-focused growth initiative for logistics and transportation end-markets.



Apr-2019: CalAmp took over Synovia Solutions, a provider of telematics to state governments, school districts, and local municipalities with solutions, from Irvine, a private investment company. The acquisition added high-value, low-churn subscribers, which reinforce the company’s revenue from software and services to over 30% of consolidated revenue. Moreover, the acquisition expanded CalAmp’s market presence within municipalities for improving its leadership in the connected vehicle market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2023: Sensata Technologies launched the new Sensata INSIGHTS brands, which offer end-to-end solutions for asset and worksite monitoring, telematics, and supply chain and logistics. The INSIGHTS platform connects the physical and digital worlds, enabling users to make the best decisions possible with superior data, a comprehensive understanding of the larger picture, and a stronger dedication to our client relationships. Sensata INSIGHTS provides proprietary technology to guarantee the highest levels of data quality and relevance to empower decisions and inspire precisely the appropriate actions to lower costs, avoid issues, and improve safety. Sensata INSIGHTS offers adaptable end-to-end supply chain monitoring and management solutions that are distinguished by more detailed data, superior insights, and a stronger dedication to our clients and partners.



Dec-2022: ATrack introduced the AK500 Telematics Gateway, AS500 long standby asset tracker, and AX300 OBD vehicle tracker, three new 4G products for asset tracking and fleet management, for helping logistics operators in increasing management efficiency and reducing operating costs. The AK500 is a multi-purpose telematics gateway featuring 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi sharing, Bluetooth, and real-time locating capabilities. It employs LTE Cat4 high-speed communication. Several communication protocols are supported by the AX300 OBD car tracker, which can accommodate the tracking needs of both heavy equipment and commercial vehicles. Several cutting-edge technologies are incorporated into the AS500 long standby asset tracker. It can run for up to 10 years without a battery change thanks to its internal battery power supply and its power-efficient architecture. To address issues brought on by any manpower shortages, ATrack announced that these new products, the AK500 Telematics Gateway, AX300 OBD Vehicle Tracker, and AS500 Long Standby Asset Tracker, will assist customers in improving fleet and asset management efficiency and reducing operating costs via a cloud platform.



Nov-2022: ATrack Technology announced the expansion of its vehicle telematics product line with the launch of the AX300 OBD tracker and AK500 telematics gateway, two new 4G fleet management products. Both of these help logistics operators increase management effectiveness and lower operating expenses. The AX300 OBD tracker is small in size, has an OBD interface, and is compatible with the SAE J1708, ISO J1939, and ISO 15765-4 communication protocols. It is appropriate for applications involving both commercial vehicles and heavy machinery because of an RP1226 interface for more recent trucks. The AX300 can simultaneously read data from two CAN bus systems on the car, in contrast to standard onboard vehicle trackers that can only read one CAN bus on the vehicle. This allows it to acquire more precise vital engine statistics, such as mileage, speed, and fuel level.



Nov-2022: TomTom introduced a mapping platform that will be a part of the TomTom Maps Platform. Through the new platform, the company aims to set a benchmark for mapmaking, enhance map update cycles, and broaden geographical coverage.



Sep-2022: Queclink Wireless Solutions unveiled LTE Cat 1 vehicle tracker product line that helps fleet operators in building future-proof tracking solutions in readiness for 2G&3G sunsets. The product line comprises basic GV58CEU, pro-advanced GV350CEU, advanced GV305CEU, and the upcoming flagship GV355CEU, created for all types of vehicle management.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Advance Trackers



• Standalone Trackers



• On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Devices



By Deployment



• Commercial Vehicles



• Cargo & Containers



By Industry



• Transportation & Logistics



• Construction



• Government



• Oil & Gas



• Metals & Mining



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• TomTom N.V.



• Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation)



• Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC



• CalAmp Corp



• Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)



• Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co., Ltd.



• Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.



• Teltonika



• ATrack Technology, Inc.



• Ruptela



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449916/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________