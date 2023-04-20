Fly Solar Tech Solutions is revolutionizing the solar panel industry with streetlight cylindrical solar panels

San Daniele del Friuli, Italy, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Solartech Solutions is revolutionizing how the solar panel industry can reduce energy usage and improve energy output through more efficient and durable cylindrical solar panels.

The cylindrical solar panels are developed to apply the benefits of solar energy to the vast multitude of existing street light poles (200 million in Europe alone). To achieve this Fly Solar Tech has revolutionized the way solar panels are traditionally manufactured and installed. Their cylindrical panels are made of lightweight composite materials that are bendable and double the output of energy seen in the current similar models of solar panels around the world.

The innovative, 1.8-meter-tall solar panels are encapsulated in thermoformable plastic technical polymers and can be installed to put out three different ranges of power at 100, 120 and 240 watts. The nanoscale silicon film that is used in the creation of the panels is only a fraction of the weight of traditional solar panels which allows for easy installation and maintenance. Being cylindrical allows for a great number of benefits unseen in other common solar panels.

Some of these benefits include both sides of the panel being able to directly face the sun in different parts of the day, the panels are easy to keep clean as dirt and debris are not able to accumulate on top of the system. This is especially beneficial in areas that have large amounts of snowfall during the winter months, because the snow cannot gather on top and block the cells of the panel being reached by the sun.

In addition to being highly versatile and easy to install and maintain, Fly Solar Tech’s cylindrical panels are fully customizable for power, color, dimension and efficiency in order to meet any requirement or design specifications.

With a nod to the Italian eye for beauty, the elegant cylindrical panels offer a stark contrast to the often unattractive single panels, seen jutting out from light posts in various countries. It was important to the developers to offer something that seemed at home in its surroundings, and pleasing to the eyes of residents.

The potential for reduced energy consumption with the utilization of the company’s cylindrical solar panels is a massive benefit to power grids serving areas where the panels are installed. Streetlights remain one of the most taxing power consumers for municipalities the world over. With most street lights consuming between 100 to 200 watts each, the 240 watts of power produced by a single FlySolarTech 1.8 meter panel provides surplus power that can be put to other use or stored for later, potentially reducing overall stress upon the grid as well as its required output.

The 1.8 meter panels can easily be stacked upon each other, with their combined power per streetlight reaching into the Kilowatts. This makes the panels extremely versatile in their application to existing streetlight poles of various sizes worldwide, and allows for energy output levels not seen before in the distributed solar photovoltaic sector.

The company of only 20 employees devoted three years of research to, and carried out over 1,000 trials on the new cylindrical panels. The developers of the panel have shown a true dedication to creating an energy-efficient product that can be applied to existing street lights all over the world and reduce the amount of wasted energy while improving the quality of life for communities around the globe.

“The vision of the company is actually to change the solar business because currently, it is not for the people,” says Davide Zanatta Founder of Fly Solartech Solutions. “The solar business itself has been structured like old energy industry models, but we have a lot of other applications that we can look at, and we should look at them first before using land for producing electricity, because that's what we have been doing for hundreds of years and it’s wasteful. We want this to become a new way of producing power for small and large communities.”

Media Contact

Name: Davide Zanatta

Email Address: davide.zanatta@flysolartech.com







