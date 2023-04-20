The Global Guacamole Market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Guacamole Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449915/?utm_source=GNW

Promoting satiety, it also aids in the reduction of deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal. In addition, it inhibits aging, moisturizes the skin, and reduces bloating when used regularly and moderately.



As a result, it is extensively utilized in various cuisines in the food & beverage industry as a salad ingredient and condiment. Growing urbanization and a rise in the number of people that work worldwide are the main factors driving the rising demand for quick meals that require little energy & time to prepare. This is one of the key factors driving up demand for guacamole. In addition, individuals are becoming more willing to taste diverse cuisines due to globalization.



The growth of fast food businesses raises demand for burritos, sandwiches, and salads having guacamole on top. The demand for guacamole, rich in antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, and potassium, is also increasing due to changing consumer preferences and a growing acceptance of a healthier way of life. Also, the market benefits from the rising popularity of healthy, nutrient-dense foods served with dips. Also, due to the expanding acceptance of a healthy lifestyle, the food processing industries are increasingly emphasizing plant-based & clean-label food products.



Guacamole is the most popular condiment, dip, and snack among keto dieters and vegans. Traditional guacamole comprises white onion, avocados, jalapenos, cilantro, salt, and occasionally diced tomatoes. Avocados make guacamole a nutrient-dense condiment, providing heart-healthy foods that are rich in gut-friendly fiber. Guacamole has significant health benefits which are responsible for its high demand in the market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic also led to the creation of best practices for the plant-based food industry. COVID-19 has drawn attention to the connection between eating animal meat and poor public health, prompting consumers to switch to plant-based diets. From a manufacturing and distribution aspect, this industry has witnessed unprecedented demand from manufacturers and consumers; consequently, various companies in the plant-based food industry have begun modifying their strategies to meet this need. In light of all these factors, the market for guacamole has benefited from the outspread of COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for wholesome foods and plant-based diets



Demand for guacamole is predicted to increase as an increasing number of individuals endeavor to encourage adequate lifestyles by adopting wholesome diet. Therefore, throughout the projection period, this element is anticipated to fuel the guacamole market’s revenue expansion. In addition, two significant aspects that are anticipated to affect future market growth potential for this market are the expanding popularity of dips and the rising interest in healthy snacks among consumers.



Rising interest in international cuisines



Guacamole consumption is associated with a variety of health benefits. It is constituted primarily of avocado, which is abundant in vitamins, minerals, and fats. Guacamole is a nutritious meal option for customers because of its abundant fiber content. Besides this, guacamole is a wonderful source of potassium that helps maintain a healthy body fluid balance. Also, guacamole has a richness of heart-healthy fats and phytonutrients, which are both helpful to health. It is also connected to healthy body weight, reduces bloating, and preserves the skin’s youthful appearance.



Market Restraining Factors



High calorie content & allergic reaction hindering growth



Avocados are a high-calorie fruit with up to 230 calories and roughly 50 grams of fat, which may have an impact on how much guacamole is consumed by those who are interested in fitness and weight loss. It is suggested not to consume this fruit or any products produced from it if someone has allergies to latex because doing so could raise the body’s serum IgE levels and cause allergic reactions. Guacamole consumption is restricted for people with fruit allergies. These elements might restrict the growth of guacamole market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the guacamole market is segmented into business to business, supermarket & hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores and online stores. In 2021, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the highest revenue share in the guacamole market. Guacamole can be purchased at relatively inexpensive rates in these distribution channels since they purchase a greater amount of items, resulting in a substantial increase in sales volume. They also have lower operating expenses. As a result of its unique characteristics, the supermarket is able to attract more customers.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-use industry, the guacamole market is divided into households, food processing industry and food service industry. In 2021, the food service segment dominated the guacamole market with the maximum revenue share. The demand for personalization and innovation in food menu selections is one of the most important drivers driving the segment’s growth. Customers are offered a choice of options for customizing their meals as per their taste, nutritional, and monetary preferences. Guacamole is a heart-healthy source of cholesterol-free fat that has contributed to a rise in popularity for this very popular dip.



Packaging Outlook



By packaging, the guacamole market is classified into glass bottles, plastic containers and pouches. The plastic containers segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the guacamole market in 2021. This is owing to the fact that it is lightweight, has adequate resistance, is simple to handle, and is durable. They can be shaped into a variety of forms and containers. In addition to being less expensive than metals, plastics are considered for food storage as a result. In addition, plastics are utilized globally since they are safe for packaging foods, which is rising its demand.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the guacamole market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the guacamole market by generating the largest revenue share. The guacamole is originated in Mexico and spread quickly all over the globe. Moreover, it is comprised of avocados, which are widely cultivated in Mexico and the United States. These factors have contributed to expanding the market for guacamole in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hormel Foods Corporation, Calavo Growers, Inc., Avo-King International, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Salud Foodgroup Europe BV, Snowcrest Foods Ltd., Simpson Farms Pty. Ltd., Aguacates seleccionados JBR, Propal and Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Food Service Industry



• Food Processing Industry



• Households



By Packaging



• Glass Bottles



• Pouches



• Plastic Containers



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket & Hypermarket



• Business to Business



• Specialty Stores



• Online Stores



• Convenience Stores



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• Calavo Growers, Inc.



• Avo-King International, Inc.



• Casa Sanchez SF



• Salud Foodgroup Europe BV



• Snowcrest Foods Ltd.



• Simpson Farms Pty. Ltd.



• Aguacates seleccionados JBR



• Propal



• Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449915/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________