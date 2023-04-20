New Wave Advertising Agency MediaNug, Explains Innovative Framework For Platform Specific Content

Hermosa Beach, California, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaNug, a full service creative agency, has a distinct approach to vertical video advertising and platform specific content that drives engagement for brands and services. Formed in 2021, MediaNug is a new player in the paid media advertising realm, but they’ve become very successful. From concepting, scripting, talent selection, creative production, editing and delivery MediaNug, handles it all. They offer a personalized experience that allows flexibility and adapted strategies. MediaNug finds this essential to execute a client’s vision, have successful campaigns, and an enjoyable process.

MediaNug’s talented team blends creative production and advertising knowledge to fill the gap in the industry and support companies advertising on social platforms. Many competitors create stunning content, but it takes too long to produce when trends and user attitudes are shifting each day. Therefore, MediaNug’s ability to produce engaging content in a fast, reliable, and efficient way makes them a powerhouse in the space.

By advertising on social platforms, MediaNug’s clients can access strategies that target users who will be interested in the brand. MediaNug will assist clients to optimize this targeting by capturing attention quicker than traditional media, and introducing talent that resonates with a brand voice.

Currently, MediaNug has an unlimited pool of creators to choose from. Their in-house creator manager tailors a diverse talent set that is authentic and relatable to a brands audience. Creators have access to a lucrative career opportunity and brands are presenting a relatable message to users.

In order to stay competitive in social media advertising, MediaNug supports creative testing strategies to help companies measure and maximize ad performance. As experts building content for the largest platforms, they will introduce new creative strategies to bring results clients are looking for. MediaNug educates industry professionals on the best ways to deliver content that is authentic to users, the brand image, and the platform it’s being published on. By following these principles, MediaNug’s ads will blend with organic content and improve connections between brands and consumers.

MediaNug serves all industries such as, beauty, fashion, food, apps, fintech, entertainment and more. They have completed many campaigns that have promoted products and services through UGC (User Generated Content), graphic design, motion graphics and premium elevated productions. Although MediaNug is based in California they work with clients throughout the United States as well as several international markets. They have done work in the UK, France, and Germany through localizing US based advertisers.

MediaNug’s vision is to become leaders in digital advertising for the biggest social platforms. They want to help companies transition from legacy media to the new world of social media advertising by showing the benefits of new technologies and creative innovations.

MediaNug is exploring future opportunities in many developing spaces that will improve their content’s performance. Some of these sectors include launching a portal for connecting brands to creators and experimenting with augmented reality products. The company anticipates more growth since they’ve scaled drastically since their inception. MediaNug aims to break the divide between paid and organic media through their current approach. They are building a future where advertisements are just as entertaining as normal content, and creators are driving it all.

