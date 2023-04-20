Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8955 and referencing access code number 3665390. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 4, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9361268.



Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer



Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer



(951) 686-6060