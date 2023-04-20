The Global Hands-Free Faucet Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hands-Free Faucet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449913/?utm_source=GNW

Using active infrared sensor technology, a hands-free faucet lets the user turn on the water flow without touching it. Instead, it just requires positioning the hand of the user in front of the sensor, and the water will stop when they remove their hand.



Many touchless faucets include a sophisticated design that fits any basin, sink, or toilet, from traditional to modern. Hands-free faucets can reduce the spread of germs and provide clean water with a simple hand swipe. These faucets allow washing hands and remove bacteria from raw meat while cleaning. A touchless faucet is a straightforward technology in the kitchen or bathroom. Still, its inner workings require regular maintenance to maintain good working conditions.



A hands-free faucet’s sensor cannot recognize actual motion but instead detects the presence of an object, be it a stack of dirty dishes or a hand swipe. In a hands-free faucet, the sensor is often located near the lip or base of the spout. This makes detecting the presence of hands or an object underneath the spout simpler without being hindered by arms or big things in the sensor’s field of view.



The sensors use a tiny infrared light positioned close to an infrared detector. When the infrared light is a few inches from the faucet, it bounces off the skin, and the signal opens the valve on the faucet. Furthermore, touchless faucets with an ultrasonic field sensor are available in which the valve opens when hands or other objects enter the restricted area surrounding the faucet.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market is recovering from the initial losses due to a rise in demand for hands-free faucets for infrastructure and home items. With the COVID-19 outbreak, Personal safety, cleanliness, and health have received more attention. Hands-free faucets are popular because they provide high-quality effects and save energy, which are essential factors in preventing the spread of disease. Public health groups have established several rules and regulations for personal cleanliness, urging individuals to utilize an automated method to prevent illness transmission. Therefore, the hands-free faucet market is expected to recover and grow in the post-pandemic period after facing a decline in the initial period.



Market Growth Factors



Rising need for water conservation achieved by smart technologies like hands-free faucets



The most important method for managing and planning water use in the coming decades is becoming increasingly popular. Water conservation in urban areas of the developed world has somewhat succeeded in reducing usage. And it is anticipated that the installation of hands-free faucets in public restrooms, airports, trains, hotels, and other locations will expand due to strict government rules and water conservation policies. Hence, their ability to save water, combined with the rising water conservation requirement, is expected to boost the market growth.



The rising awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness



Products related to personal hygiene are expanding due to the rising consumer awareness about the advantages of maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness. Other factors increasing the demand for these products are the likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, increased disposable income, and a rising willingness to pay for these products. Also, rising economies’ growth prospects create the profitable potential for market expansion. Hence, the rising demand for hygiene-based products like hands-free faucets will increase, driving the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



The disadvantages of the hands-free faucet compared to traditional faucets



Compared to a manual faucet, a touchless kitchen faucet may require more work to adjust the water flow or temperature. Because these faucets depend on a sensor to turn them on, and since the sensor needs the power to function if there is a loss of electricity, the faucet will not function. These faucets are not ideal if one lives in a region where power outages are often. Hence, the market growth for the hands-free faucet is expected to be hampered in the projected period.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the hands-free faucet market is segmented into wired and battery-operated. The battery-operated segment acquired a significant revenue share in the hands-free faucet market in 2021. This is due to their battery-powered mechanism, these faucets may be placed with any basin, regardless of the proximity of an electrical outlet. Users may replace their traditional tap with an electric one in just a few minutes without any masonry work. In addition, they aid in conserving water as they shut off the water flow when their sensor detects no presence, and 60 seconds after their activation, the system shuts the water flow to prevent accidental usage.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the hands-free faucet market is divided into bathroom, kitchen and others. The bathroom segment held the highest revenue share in the hands-free faucet market in 2021. This is owing to the fact that buyers are choosing high-tech, upscale built-in bathroom appliances as modular bathrooms become more popular. There is an increase in the application of faucets in modern bathrooms. Also, manufacturers are producing new variations of bath faucets to offer a superior customer experience in both the residential and commercial sectors. Hence, the higher adoption of hands-free faucets will propel the segment’s growth.



End User Outlook



By end user, the hands-free faucet market is classified into residential and commercial. The commercial segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the hands-free faucet market in 2021. This is because there is a growth in investments in commercial places, including airports, hospitals, hotels, and building projects, which is likely to increase the demand for faucets significantly. The need for faucets in the commercial segment will also expand due to increased premiumization in the coming years.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the hands-free faucet market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the hands-free faucet market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the increased building of homes and businesses in the Asia Pacific region, which will result in high faucet demand. In addition, residential development projects by the government have advanced in growing economies. Also, due to the government’s increased support for home construction and a developing tourism sector, the market for hands-free faucet is expected to surge in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Masco Corporation, Sloan Valve Company, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, Professional Plumbing Group, Inc. (Marcone Company), Symmons, Inc., and Archiproducts.



Strategies deployed in Hands-Free Faucet Market



Jun-2021: Zurn Industries made an enhancement to its touchless sensor faucet suite with the launch of Hydro-X Power technology. This technology stores and generates energy from the source efficiently. When the faucet is turned on, the turbine system converts the water’s flow into energy. Battery-operated Aqua-FIT® Series sensor faucets from Zurn can be upgraded to HydroX Power without changing the part number or suffix. The line is intended to conserve energy and water, which building owners can use towards LEED objectives, aside from the contractor and maintenance.



Mar-2021: Jaquar launched the Blush Sensor Faucets suite comprising intelligent sensor technology. This technology promotes germ-kill and touch-free functionalities that open up the ways for the reduction of water and energy consumption. This suite combines a high-accuracy, new-generation, quick-response sensor into the spout, eliminates the requirement for a black inset window for the sensor, and delivers a minimalist, clean, and cutting-edge aesthetic to the bathroom.



Jan-2021: Kohler Co. introduced a series of additions to its smart home portfolio including Innate Intelligent Toilet, Stillness Bath, Touchless Bathroom Faucet Collection, and two other products developed through the collaboration with Phyn, KOHLER Whole Home Water Monitor Powered by Phyn, a DIY unit and a Pro version with automatic shut off.



Dec-2020: Zurn signed an agreement to acquire Hadrian, Inc., a provider of washroom lockers and partitions. The acquisition would enable Zurn to deliver a complete washroom solution to building owners.



Dec-2020: Sloan released two soap dispenser and faucet pairings as a part of its Clark and Rush Street Collections. This pairing helps the designers and architects in unifying their restroom design and delivers hygienic and touch-free solutions.



Dec-2020: Delta Faucet Co., a part of Masco Corporation announced an agreement to acquire the assets of Kraus, an online plumbing fixture company. The acquisition aims to broaden the company’s portfolio.



Aug-2020: Zurn Industries came into partnership with TRAX Analytics following which Zurn combined its real-time plumbSMART capabilities with TRAX Analytics. The partnership aimed to expand TRAX’s offering by delivering the total smart restroom to its demand customers, especially maintenance and airport custodial teams.



Jul-2020: Zurn Industries announced the launch of EZ Gear Sensor Flush Valves and Retrofit Kits to its EZ Gear Technology portfolio. The EZ Gear Sensor Flush Valves include AquaSpec faucets, EZ-Flush, and GO BLUE parts. The solenoid that is often included in other designs is eliminated by the new motor gear-driven function, extending the lifespan of the sensor flush valve.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Commercial



• Residential



By Type



• Wired



• Battery-operated



By Application



• Bathroom



• Kitchen



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Jaquar Group



• Kohler Co.



• Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd.



• Masco Corporation



• Sloan Valve Company



• Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation



• Professional Plumbing Group, Inc. (Marcone Company)



• Symmons, Inc.



• Archiproducts



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06449913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________