AGCO issues $70,000 in monetary penalties to three internet gaming operators for offering uncertified slot games

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to protect the public interest and ensure Ontario’s internet gaming (igaming) market operates responsibly and with integrity, the Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has served three AGCO-registered internet gaming operators with Notices of Monetary Penalty for alleged infractions of the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming (the Standards), pertaining to game integrity.



Contrary to Standards 4.08 and 4.09, Bunchberry Limited, Mobile Incorporated Limited and LeoVegas Gaming PLC are alleged to have provided games on their Ontario gaming sites that were not approved by the AGCO Registrar nor certified by an Independent Testing Laboratory (ITL) registered by the Registrar. In addition, contrary to Standard 1.22, the uncertified games that Mobile Incorporated Limited allegedly provided were from suppliers who are not registered with the AGCO.

The Standards were put in place to protect Ontarians from potential harms while ensuring game integrity and fairness. They include clear requirements for operators and gaming-related suppliers to cease all unregulated activities and to only provide games that have been certified by an AGCO-registered ITL against the Standards, in order to participate in Ontario’s regulated, open igaming market.

A registered operator served by the AGCO with Notice of Monetary Penalty has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

“The AGCO holds all registered operators to high standards of responsible gambling, player protection and game integrity, and monitors their activities in the interest of Ontarians. A critical feature of our regulatory framework requires operators to only offer games that are from registered gaming suppliers and have been certified by an AGCO-registered independent testing laboratory to meet the highest standards of game integrity. Ontarians who choose to play on registered sites need the assurance that the games being provided meet these requirements.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

Contrary to Standards 1.22, 4.08 and 4.09, Mobile Incorporated Limited is alleged to have committed the following infractions:

the Registrant provided uncertified games from two unregistered suppliers on their Ontario gaming site and, based on the Registrar’s assessment of the particular circumstances, in accordance with AGCO Board Guidelines, has been served an Order of Monetary Penalty totaling $30,000 for these alleged infractions.



Contrary to Standards 4.08 and 4.09, LeoVegas Gaming PLC is alleged to have committed the following infractions:

The Registrant provided an uncertified game on their Ontario gaming site and, based on the Registrar’s assessment of the particular circumstances, in accordance with AGCO Board Guidelines, has been served an Order of Monetary Penalty totaling $25,000 for this alleged infraction.



Contrary to Standards 4.08 and 4.09, Bunchberry Limited is alleged to have committed the following infractions:

The Registrant provided uncertified games on their Ontario gaming site and, based on the Registrar’s assessment of the particular circumstances, in accordance with AGCO Board Guidelines, has been served an Order of Monetary Penalty totaling $15,000 for these alleged infractions.



The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.